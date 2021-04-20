Feels like a health food store, tastes like a chocolate shop

Brisbane has been blessed with Noosa Chocolate Factory's first permanent store, in the heart of the Brisbane CBD. Noosa, a popular town in the gorgeous Sunshine Coast, just north of Brisbane, is known for loving healthy living and so it's no surprise that walking into the popular shop feels like walking into a health food store.



In fact, when the lovingly made chocolate is coating goji berries, blueberries, almonds and other superfoods, it IS almost healthy, right?



That's my story and I'm sticking to it.



Grab a bag of the chocolate coated blueberries - absolute best.