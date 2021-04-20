Where are you going?
Noosa Chocolate Factory

144 Adelaide St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Website
| +61 1300 720 668
More info

Sun 7:30am - 6pm
Mon - Thur, Sat 7am - 7pm
Fri 7am - 9pm

Noosa Chocolate Factory

Despite the name (Noosa is a stunning surf town to the north), this confectionery is indeed based in Brisbane. Stop by to pick up some distinctively Down Under souvenirs: chocolate paired with such homegrown ingredients as Victorian strawberries, Queensland ginger and almonds from South Australia. They guarantee that the chocolate is all made within the last 72 hours.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Feels like a health food store, tastes like a chocolate shop

Brisbane has been blessed with Noosa Chocolate Factory's first permanent store, in the heart of the Brisbane CBD. Noosa, a popular town in the gorgeous Sunshine Coast, just north of Brisbane, is known for loving healthy living and so it's no surprise that walking into the popular shop feels like walking into a health food store.

In fact, when the lovingly made chocolate is coating goji berries, blueberries, almonds and other superfoods, it IS almost healthy, right?

That's my story and I'm sticking to it.

Grab a bag of the chocolate coated blueberries - absolute best.

