Sea Temple Surfers Paradise
8 The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217, Australia
| +61 7 5635 5700
In the lap of luxury in Surfers Paradise's beating heartSea Temple sits proudly in the heart of Surfers Paradise, and if you pick the right floor, lifts you a world away from the noisy street below. Great access to Surfers, but a peaceful escape at the same time. Sea Temple is one of the Gold Coast's top luxury accommodation providers and in my opinion, stands out because it has one of the best locations if glitz & glamour is what you're after during your stay. The rooms are gorgeous, the pools are great but the best part is hands down the view - it helps that Sea Temple looks over the top of the surrounding cluster of hotels too. Beautiful!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ocean views & poolside cocktails in Surfers Paradise
Don't dig sand in your bikini bottoms? Sit by the pool at Sea Temple and get the best of both worlds with views of the ocean from your poolside lounge chair. Even better, if you're over the age of 18, they'll let you enjoy it with a cocktail in hand.