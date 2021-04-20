Sea Temple Surfers Paradise 8 The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217, Australia

In the lap of luxury in Surfers Paradise's beating heart Sea Temple sits proudly in the heart of Surfers Paradise, and if you pick the right floor, lifts you a world away from the noisy street below. Great access to Surfers, but a peaceful escape at the same time. Sea Temple is one of the Gold Coast's top luxury accommodation providers and in my opinion, stands out because it has one of the best locations if glitz & glamour is what you're after during your stay. The rooms are gorgeous, the pools are great but the best part is hands down the view - it helps that Sea Temple looks over the top of the surrounding cluster of hotels too. Beautiful!