The Best of Burgenland

Collected by Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
Mighty castles, delightful wines and a sunny countryside make Burgenland the best escape from bustling Vienna. Its gentle hills and plains are punctuated with an assortment of castles (Burgen), vineyards and shallow lakes that warm quickly in summer. With some 300 days of sunshine a year, Austria's Burgenland is an important agricultural area, notable for a vibrant selection of wines like Blaufränkisch as well as a wide variety of rare tomatoes. Visit Burgenland to truly see the best.
Esterházy Palace

Esterhazyplatz 1, 7000 Eisenstadt, Austria
Of all the grand palaces in Austria, Esterházy is one you definitely don't want to miss. It's second, perhaps, to Schönbrunn. The 13th-century palace was acquired by the Hungarian family in 1622 and remains in their care. Magnificent rooms like...
Stekovics GmbH

Schäferhof 13, 7132 Frauenkirchen, Austria

By Patti McCracken

Burgenland, Austria’s easternmost state, has a fairy-tale backstory of emperors and castles. Its modern story is more delicious. The sunny countryside produces rare tomatoes, organic lamb, and 90 percent of the country’s wine.

Neusiedler See

7141, Austria
Neusiedlersee is the westernmost steppe lake in Eurasia and, together with the surrounding countryside, was declared an UNESCO World Heritage site. Its shallow water (around 6-7 feet) warms quickly in summer, making the beaches a popular...
Lisztmuseum

Lisztstraße 46, 7321 Raiding, Austria
It is hardly a secret that Austria was and is home to some of the most reputable composers in history. While many music lovers flock to Vienna or Salzburg for their taste of Austria's achievements in the classical world, the Franz Liszt Museum and...
