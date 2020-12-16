The Best of Burgenland

Mighty castles, delightful wines and a sunny countryside make Burgenland the best escape from bustling Vienna. Its gentle hills and plains are punctuated with an assortment of castles (Burgen), vineyards and shallow lakes that warm quickly in summer. With some 300 days of sunshine a year, Austria's Burgenland is an important agricultural area, notable for a vibrant selection of wines like Blaufränkisch as well as a wide variety of rare tomatoes. Visit Burgenland to truly see the best.