Quiz: Discover Austria Off the Beaten Path, Your Way

Whether you’re a food fan or adventurer-—or somewhere in between—there’s something to delight your senses in this centrally located European country.

The topiary of Swarovski Crystal Worlds

©Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Vienna has been crowned the most livable city in the world multiple times over, and it’s easy to see why. Bohemian coffeehouses, incredible art museums, and imperial treasures await at every turn, with architectural masterpieces along the Ringstrasse (Ring Boulevard) beckoning you to journey back in time.

But there’s much more to Austria than its illustrious capital and getting off the beaten path offers unforgettable immersive experiences. The pristine Alpine landscapes of Arlberg—a collection of five historic small villages and hamlets nestled between craggy peaks—tempt nature lovers with hiking and biking. In historic Graz, foodies can feast on farm-to-fork cuisine fresh from more than 300 purveyors whose fields and vineyards surround this urban enclave. In Innsbruck, tap your toes into iconic musical traditions like yodeling. On a high-speed train trip across Austria, enjoy all of this and then some.

Take our quiz to discover how to best delight your five senses in one incredible country.

