The Best Restaurants in Salzburg
Collected by Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
Salzburg has no shortage of atmospheric restaurants and shady beer gardens serving hearty sausages, schnitzels, dumplings, and potato dishes. Don’t skip these classics, but do save room for new arrivals that offer more creative and modern cuisine.
Sankt-Peter-Bezirk 1/4, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Dating back to 803 C.E., the St. Peter Stiftskulinarium is said to be the oldest restaurant in Europe. While there’s a fine contemporary Austrian menu, the history and atmosphere of the various salons and dining rooms are an even bigger...
Müllner Hauptstraße 33, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the name translates to the rather simple "dining room", the experience at Esszimmer is anything but. Since 2004 it has grown to become synonymous with fine cuisine in Salzburg and has been awarded three toques by Gault & Millau as well...
Linzer Gasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Across the river from the heart of the old town, the historic Gablerbräu dates back to 1429 and offers the usual mix of Austrian favorites, including schnitzel, Tafelspitz, and goulash, plus seasonal apricot dumplings and the local Salzburger...
Lindhofstraße 7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Getreidegasse 50, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As one of the city’s most notable culinary destinations, it’s no surprise that Carpe Diem Finest Fingerfood has been awarded one Michelin star and two Gault & Millau toques. It’s not just an award-winning restaurant, but also...
Alter Markt 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Café culture is an essential part of the Austrian experience, and there's no better place to find it in Salzburg than at the historic Café Tomaselli. Dating back to 1700 and owned by the Tomaselli family since 1852, the great...
Schwarzstraße 5-7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Zirbelzimmer, winner of a Gault & Millau toque award, is one of several dining options in the luxurious Hotel Sacher. The traditional wood-paneled walls and ceiling set the stage for Old World elegance in one of the most famous addresses in...
Getreidegasse 47, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
