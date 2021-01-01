Where are you going?
The Best Restaurants in Salzburg

Collected by Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
Salzburg has no shortage of atmospheric restaurants and shady beer gardens serving hearty sausages, schnitzels, dumplings, and potato dishes. Don’t skip these classics, but do save room for new arrivals that offer more creative and modern cuisine.
St. Peter Stiftskulinarium

Sankt-Peter-Bezirk 1/4, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Dating back to 803 C.E., the St. Peter Stiftskulinarium is said to be the oldest restaurant in Europe. While there’s a fine contemporary Austrian menu, the history and atmosphere of the various salons and dining rooms are an even bigger...
Esszimmer

Müllner Hauptstraße 33, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the name translates to the rather simple "dining room", the experience at Esszimmer is anything but. Since 2004 it has grown to become synonymous with fine cuisine in Salzburg and has been awarded three toques by Gault & Millau as well...
Gablerbräu

Linzer Gasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Across the river from the heart of the old town, the historic Gablerbräu dates back to 1429 and offers the usual mix of Austrian favorites, including schnitzel, Tafelspitz, and goulash, plus seasonal apricot dumplings and the local Salzburger...
Augustiner Bräu

Lindhofstraße 7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As Austria’s beer capital, Salzburg offers a half-dozen solid breweries. For those who prefer their suds served straight from the barrel in massive steins, however, there’s only the AugustinerBräu at Mülin Monastery, which has been brewing beer...
Carpe Diem Finest Fingerfood

Getreidegasse 50, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As one of the city’s most notable culinary destinations, it’s no surprise that Carpe Diem Finest Fingerfood has been awarded one Michelin star and two Gault & Millau toques. It’s not just an award-winning restaurant, but also...
Café Tomaselli

Alter Markt 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Café culture is an essential part of the Austrian experience, and there's no better place to find it in Salzburg than at the historic Café Tomaselli. Dating back to 1700 and owned by the Tomaselli family since 1852, the great...
Haubenrestaurant Zirbelzimmer

Schwarzstraße 5-7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria

Zirbelzimmer, winner of a Gault & Millau toque award, is one of several dining options in the luxurious Hotel Sacher. The traditional wood-paneled walls and ceiling set the stage for Old World elegance in one of the most famous addresses in...

Cafe-Konditorei Fürst GmbH

Getreidegasse 47, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While many know the famous Reber brand Mozart Kugeln outside of Austria, those delicious marzipan and pistachio filled chocolate balls, they are by no means the original. They were created in 1890 by a Salzburg confectioner named Paul Fürst, who...
