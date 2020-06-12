Heywood Hotel
1609 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
| +1 512-271-5522
Photo by Casey Dunn / Heywood Hotel
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
Heywood HotelOne of Austin’s top boutique hotels—and among the first in the trendy East Austin neighborhood—the Heywood Hotel feels more like an achingly cool designer friend’s house than a hotel, and in the best possible way. The husband-and-wife team renovated and expanded upon a 1920s Craftsman bungalow and outfitted each room with his handmade furniture, and art and textiles by local artisans. They also added the most comfortable beds they could find, Kevin Murphy’s Kakadu plum hair products, and Internet jukeboxes (a necessity in music-loving Austin). No, there isn’t a restaurant, or even a bar, but there’s a front porch and a courtyard patio where you could eat local snacks, sip beers, or try “Heywood blend” coffee. Complimentary bicycles are available, and a team of local experts on staff who have an endless supply of suggestions for drinking, dining, and exploring in the up-and-coming neighborhood—just like a friend would.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
One of the World's Best New Hotels in East Austin
One of Austin's newest boutique hotels, the Heywood Hotel is located in the middle of the vibrant East Austin neighborhood and surrounded by local restaurants, lounges, and shops. It is a modern hotel with extreme style and comfort. The Heywood has 7 rooms that you can select from, each with its own charm and set of comforts and indulgences. Free property-wide amenities include: coffee service, wifi, bicycles, parking, internet jukebox and local art. The Heywood Hotel is located just blocks from downtown, the Convention Center, Sixth Street and more -- just a 10 minute walk or $5 taxi ride.