South Congress Hotel
Housed in a low-rise building on one of Austin’s trendiest streets, the South Congress Hotel is much more than just a place to stay. The boutique hotel is practically a neighborhood unto itself, complete with everything from stores and a nail salon to two restaurants, a coffee shop, and an all-day café. Done up in denim, leather, concrete, and wood, the 83 guest rooms feature Matteo bed linens, rainfall showers, and Apple TVs, plus fun extras like C.O. Bigelow bath products, Finery LA robes, and locally sourced minibars. Guests even enjoy exclusive streaming access to more than 40 movies from Drafthouse Films, a production company based in Austin
. For when—if ever—visitors want to leave their rooms, the hotel also features a rooftop pool and bar, as well as a prime location near some of the city’s coolest shops, restaurants, and music venues, which are easily reached thanks to amenities like BMW X5 house car service and Faraday electric bike rentals.