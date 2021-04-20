Fairmont Austin
As Austin
has grown, so has the city’s hotel needs—as evidenced by this super-sized Fairmont, opened in 2018. Connected to the Austin Convention Center via direct access, the 37-story tower houses 1,048 rooms, ranging from spacious standard options with city, park, or lake views to suites with separate living, dining, or entertaining areas. Enjoy touches like signature pillow-top mattresses, Le Labo products, work desks, and plenty of charging hubs in all, or upgrade to the Fairmont Gold level for access to a well-stocked 35th-floor lounge, among other perks. With all that space, the Fairmont is able to offer lots of resort-level amenities, too, including a seventh-floor deck with a seasonally heated pool and 13 cabanas, ample meeting and conference facilities, and downtown’s largest spa, with nine treatments rooms, an expansive gym, a full-service salon, steam and sauna areas, and more. Multiple dining options—including the Garrison grill, indoor–outdoor Rules & Regs, and food hall-style Revue, serving an array of global flavors—draw locals as well as hotel guests, as does the lobby level Fulton, where drinks are served against a backdrop of live music.