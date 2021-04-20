Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Website
| +1 512-542-5300
Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Austin Texas United States
Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Austin Texas United States
Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Austin Texas United States
Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Austin Texas United States
Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Austin Texas United States
Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Austin Texas United States

More info

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt

Named for country music legend Townes Van Zandt and located on Rainey Street, just steps away from some of Austin’s most legendary live venues, the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt strikes a mellifluous note from the moment you step through the doors. The chandeliers in the lobby are crafted from French horns, an installation in the lounge features birds made from vinyl records, and the cabana-lined pool deck pumps tunes underwater. The 319 guest rooms act as a soothing counterpoint to late-night jam sessions, with Frette linens and views of downtown and Lady Bird Lake. For the ultimate in relaxation, opt for one of the spa suites, which include oversized bathrooms and deep soaking tubs. When you’re not blissing out in your room or partying the night away, the hotel’s fleet of loaner bikes await to take you on a tour of the city.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points