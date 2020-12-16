The Best Coffee in Oslo
Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
Norwegians supposedly drink the most coffee in the world. It's easy to believe. Stroll the streets of Oslo, and you'll find coffee shops on every corner.
Grensen 8, 0159 Oslo, Norway
The secluded entrance from busy Grensen Street leads you into an almost Parisian courtyard where jazz cafe Bare Jazz is located. Friendly atmosphere that welcomes all kinds of people, with a record shop on the ground floor and a coffee shop on the...
Ullevålsveien 47, 0171 Oslo, Norway
World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo: "I often pick up coffee to sip at the Sankt Hanshaugen park...
Søndre gate 6, 0550 Oslo, Norway
World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo: "A few times a month, I go to this French bistro for comfort...
Hidden inside a dark and musty passageway, Kroghs coffee shop serves coffee and pastries in trendy yet intimate surroundings. Their coffee has won several challenges, including best iced latte, and was shortlisted as best coffee shop in Oslo (both...
Øvre Slottsgate 25, 0157 Oslo, Norway
If the sun is shining and you’re feeling posh, a visit to Steam coffee shop is always a good idea. It gets bonus points if you also fancy a bit of high end (window) shopping, as it’s located in Høyer Eger shopping centre, which houses some of the...
Øvrefoss 4, 0555 Oslo, Norway
Located in trendy area Grünerløkka, Liebling is a funny mix of German absurdity with a side of hipster. They serve all kinds of coffee and pastries, and the café also doubles as a shop that apparently sells everything from ‘designer lamps,...
Tinghuset, C. J. Hambros plass 4, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Stockfleths has roots back to 1895, and is named after Astri Stockfleth who ran the company in Edwardian times. The focus is on good quality coffee and teas, as well as high quality pastries. Their baristas have won national championships in...
Universitetsgata 18, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Kaffebrenneriet is one of Norway’s leading coffee houses and offers all the things you would expect in a coffee shop: A huge selection of coffee (sold by the pound or by the cup), espresso based beverages, pastries and light food, coffee making...
