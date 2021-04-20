Bare Jazz
8 Grensen
| +47 22 33 20 80
Mon, Tue 10am - 6pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 12am
A Break from Everything at Bare Jazz CaféThe secluded entrance from busy Grensen Street leads you into an almost Parisian courtyard where jazz cafe Bare Jazz is located. Friendly atmosphere that welcomes all kinds of people, with a record shop on the ground floor and a coffee shop on the first floor.
The best carrot cake in town, delicious coffee, and some of the best tunes around. Gigs are held frequently, showcasing local talent, but bigger stars on the Norwegian jazz sky also play there. Have a listen and enjoy a glass of red.