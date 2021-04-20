Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stockfleths

Tinghuset, C. J. Hambros plass 4, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 400 92 366
More Than a Cup o' Joe Oslo Norway

More info

Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

More Than a Cup o' Joe

Stockfleths has roots back to 1895, and is named after Astri Stockfleth who ran the company in Edwardian times.

The focus is on good quality coffee and teas, as well as high quality pastries. Their baristas have won national championships in coffeemaking several times, and Norway’s best barista, Tim Wendelboe, has a background from this company (Tim Wendelboe’s coffee shop has a highlight of its own here at Afar.com).

If you stop by during the autumn or winter, try their Valrhona hot chocolate. It is divine!
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points