Stockfleths
Tinghuset, C. J. Hambros plass 4, 0164 Oslo, Norway
| +47 400 92 366
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
More Than a Cup o' JoeStockfleths has roots back to 1895, and is named after Astri Stockfleth who ran the company in Edwardian times.
The focus is on good quality coffee and teas, as well as high quality pastries. Their baristas have won national championships in coffeemaking several times, and Norway’s best barista, Tim Wendelboe, has a background from this company (Tim Wendelboe’s coffee shop has a highlight of its own here at Afar.com).
If you stop by during the autumn or winter, try their Valrhona hot chocolate. It is divine!