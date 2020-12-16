Happy hour is a beloved D.C. institution, and there are storied bars like Jack Rose as well as newer hot spots where you can raise a (discounted) glass with locals. As with restaurants, the nightlife scene has gotten better and more varied in recent years. Head to trendy areas like the U Street Corridor and 14th Street for creative cocktails, sleek wine bars, and craft beer. For live music, try a jazz club in Georgetown or eclectic favorite venues in Adams Morgan.