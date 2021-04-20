Rocking It Out at Madam's
For a night of music, soul food, and raucous fun, head to Madam’s Organ, a local landmark in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. It's not hard to find this place; look for the large mural of “Madam” on the side of the building and an entrance that defies description ("urban junkyard," perhaps?). Inside, things are just as wacky—don’t touch the taxidermy and don’t try to figure out the signs—and the crowd eclectic. Madam’s Organ dishes up live music every night of the week, mainly blues and bluegrass. There are multiple levels: live music on one, pool on another, lounge on another floor, and finally, the rooftop for views of the city. Warning: This place packs a big crowd on the weekends, as the fun and noise level ramp up.