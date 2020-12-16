The Best Bars in Orlando
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Orlando, though beloved by children, is also kind to adults: Find the best wine bars, live music, cocktail lounges, brewpubs, and all manner of watering holes here, all ready to take your order. From the B.B. King's Blues Club to a speakeasy hidden in a downtown Orlando shopping mall, this can be your happiest place on earth.
9101 International Dr #2230, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Go to B.B. King's Blues Club at Pointe Orlando for blues and dancing, but stay for the comfort food, such as barbecue. The atmosphere is inviting, with brightly painted wooden picnic tables, an intimate upstairs bar overlooking the stage, and a...
Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Following a Cuban meal—such as malango fritters and churrasco a la Cubano—and a few glasses of the house specialty—flavored mojitos—things heat up and Latin rhythms take hold as couples step onto the dance floor. As inviting for couples out on a...
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
Rebranded in 2016 by Walt Disney World, the former Downtown Disney outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex is now known as Disney Springs. Admission is still free, but gone is Pleasure Island, the adult-oriented party zone with...
430 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
More than 70 wines are available by the glass at this urban-chic wine bar on Lake Eola. The list includes Old and New World bottles, with wines grouped into themed flights (two-ounce samples of four different wines) for those interested in...
8967 United States, 8967 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Check out Florida's coolest bar, the world's largest permanent ice bar, with its own stay-toasty fire lounge. Entry includes thermal jacket and glove rentals so you won't freeze while you're sipping on your frozen cocktails! Book online to get...
8815 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
This dueling piano bar takes the concept to the next—highly entertaining—level. Musicians take requests from, and interact with, the audience and perform a high-energy show that pits two to four pianists against each other. Throw in choreographed...
54 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Orlando's theme parks all have their venues for hosting big concerts. But when indie bands come through town, you'll almost always find them playing downtown at The Social, an intimate little club with exposed brick walls, excellent acoustics, and...
6274 Hollywood Way, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Theme park restaurants are notoriously hit or miss, but this Caribbean-inspired spot at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort is worth visiting even if you’re not spending the day at Universal Studios. There’s an incredible selection of vintage...
6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Similar to Disney Springs, Universal CityWalk offers adult-oriented—but totally family-appropriate—fun for when you’ve wrapped up another theme park day. An entertainment zone with free admission, it connects the Universal Studios Florida and...
