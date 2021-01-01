Orlando is well-known not only for theme parks, but for some of the best shopping in Central Florida, at outlet stores and factory shops, and if you head to shopping enclaves like Winter Park Village, Thornton Park, and College Park, or to the Mall at Millenia, you can also find luxury goods, locally designed clothes and even cigars. Venture further into Orlando North and Lake Mary. Even the theme parks, too, have upped their game with quality souvenirs, sometimes crafted right before their eyes in the shops at Disney Springs and Universal City Walk.