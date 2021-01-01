Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Shopping in Orlando

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Orlando is well-known not only for theme parks, but for some of the best shopping in Central Florida, at outlet stores and factory shops, and if you head to shopping enclaves like Winter Park Village, Thornton Park, and College Park, or to the Mall at Millenia, you can also find luxury goods, locally designed clothes and even cigars. Venture further into Orlando North and Lake Mary. Even the theme parks, too, have upped their game with quality souvenirs, sometimes crafted right before their eyes in the shops at Disney Springs and Universal City Walk.
Save Place

Orlando International Premium Outlets

4951 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
As much as Orlando is known for its theme parks, the city is also popular for its many outlets and shopping malls, which draw tourists with great deals on luxury cosmetics, electronics, and clothing. Home to more than 180 retailers, the Orlando...
More Details >
Save Place

Thornton Park

Thornton Park, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
A stroll through this pedestrian-friendly neighborhood near Lake Eola in downtown Orlando yields plenty to see and do. Design a T-shirt on the spot at Mother Falcon’s pop-up factory, see what’s happening at the creative collaborative...
More Details >
Save Place

East End Market

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
Opened in Orlando’s eclectic Audubon Park Garden District in 2013, this wildly popular market features a collection of gourmet purveyors in a refurbished industrial building. Among the merchants are an artisan baker, a small enterprise...
More Details >
Save Place

Zou Zou

2 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Fashion might not be the first thing you think of when Orlando comes to mind. But this eclectic women's boutique in the heart of downtown's hip Thornton Park district is miles from the theme parks and up close and personal with cool. Owner Wendy...
More Details >
Save Place

Mall at Millenia

4200 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839, USA
Home to big brands and even bigger discounts, Orlando draws shoppers from all over the world. Many head to the Mall at Millenia, which features Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Jimmy Choo, and Versace alongside mainstays like Anthropologie and Urban...
More Details >
Save Place

Eola Wine Company

430 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
More than 70 wines are available by the glass at this urban-chic wine bar on Lake Eola. The list includes Old and New World bottles, with wines grouped into themed flights (two-ounce samples of four different wines) for those interested in...
More Details >
Save Place

Sophie and Trey

136 N 4th St, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Equally summery and sexy, 4th & Ocean has the clothes you want to wear for a Florida weekend...from bikinis, to backpacks, to sunnies. Stocked with brands like Roxy and Billabong as well as up-and-coming designers, this store will fulfill all of...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Mary Farmer's Market

100 N Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Alfajores are the specialty of Camilia Sweets at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market. Two friendly sisters from Peru are happy to share a delicious bite of culture with samples of all-natural, freshly-baked artisan cookies. The delicate cookies, dusted...
More Details >
Save Place

Corona Cigar Company & Montecristo Lounge

1130 Townpark Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Part cigar store, part bar, and part lounge: Corona Cigar Company is pretty much cigar nirvana for some. With indoor and outdoor seating, including sumptuous leather and wood chairs, this is a chilled spot for a smoke and a drink. Go before a...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
  2. 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
  3. 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
  5. 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30