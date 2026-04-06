Chonakerheadshot.jpg

Carrie Honaker

Carrie Honaker is a Florida-based food, beverage, and travel writer who is not sure where she will land next, but knows it will involve messy eating and the local dive bar. In addition to Afar, her work has appeared in Bon Appétit, Wine Enthusiast, Saveur, Food & Wine, and the newly released Florida Cocktails. At home, she leans into writing about the quirkier side of Florida, the farmers and small batch makers around the Sunshine State, and initiatives to preserve historic art and architecture. She’s also probably posting cute cat pictures or planning her next trip to Greece.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Left: Tacoparty - B&amp;A Blue Corn Nixtam Crispy Shell Taco; right: USA, Colorado, Montezuma County. Red, aeolian loess soils tilled into rows and irrigated for growing beans with Sleeping Ute Mountain in the background.
Restaurants + Cafés
The Company Helping Turn Colorado Into a Tortilla Destination
April 6, 2026 01:05 PM
 · 
Carrie Honaker
Miami Beach, Florida
Where to Travel Next
14 Best Places to Visit in Florida on Your Next Trip
December 6, 2024 03:33 PM
 · 
Carrie Honaker