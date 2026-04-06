Carrie Honaker is a Florida-based food, beverage, and travel writer who is not sure where she will land next, but knows it will involve messy eating and the local dive bar. In addition to Afar, her work has appeared in Bon Appétit, Wine Enthusiast, Saveur, Food & Wine, and the newly released Florida Cocktails. At home, she leans into writing about the quirkier side of Florida, the farmers and small batch makers around the Sunshine State, and initiatives to preserve historic art and architecture. She’s also probably posting cute cat pictures or planning her next trip to Greece.