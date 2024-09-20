Carlye Wisel is a writer and host who visited Walt Disney World on a whim and basically never left. Now an award-winning theme park journalist and travel expert, she specializes in translating interesting and unexpected Disney stories to super fans and stunned bystanders alike.

As the go-to magazine reporter for all things Disney, Carlye Wisel has contributed to Afar, Eater, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New York Times’ Wirecutter, Bloomberg, Glamour, TIME, Popular Science, National Geographic, and VOX, among others.

Carlye Wisel’s podcast, Very Amusing, has become a smash hit for effortlessly fusing reporting and theme park humor. Named one of Blooloop’s 50 Theme Park Industry Insiders, Carlye co-authored the DK Eyewitness Florida 2020 guidebook and earned an ASME Award for her food reporting at Eater.