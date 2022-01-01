Carlye Wisel is a writer + host who visited walt disney world on a whim and basically never left.

Now an award-winning theme park journalist and travel expert, she specializes in translating interesting & unexpected Disney stories to super fans and stunned bystanders alike.

As the go-to magazine reporter for all things Disney, Carlye Wisel has contributed to Travel + Leisure, Eater, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New York Times’ Wirecutter, Bloomberg, Glamour, TIME, Popular Science, National Geographic &VOX, among others.

Carlye Wisel’s podcast, Very Amusing, has become a smash hit for effortlessly fusing reporting and theme park humor. Named one of Blooloop’s 50 Theme Park Industry Insiders , Carlye co-authored the DK Eyewitness Florida 2020 guidebook and earned an ASME Award for her food reporting at Eater.

Is she a reporter? comedian? Two kids standing on each others’ shoulders to enter Disneyland for free? Sometimes she’s not sure herself! As a former lifestyle reporter who flew cross-country to be snubbed by Kim Kardashian, boarded a Zumba cruise ship & locked herself inside Mall of America, only something special could pull her away — and theme parks were just the ticket.

