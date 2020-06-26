Splash Mountain Is Getting a Much-Needed Makeover—Here’s Why It Matters

My favorite princesses have never had a ride—or a castle—and I’m glad that’s starting to change.

Splash Mountain has always been my least favorite attraction at Disney theme parks. Admittedly, this is mostly due to the roughly 50-foot drop at the end, but I’ve been willing to push my fear of falling aside in the name of exceptional theming on thrill rides such as Rise of the Resistance. Splash Mountain’s theming never spoke to me—I’m all for anthropomorphic woodland creatures engaging in comical hijinks, but the ride makes light of Song of the South, a film that many consider to be overtly racist. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., who served Harlem in the House of Representatives from 1945 to 1971, declared Song of the South “an insult to American minorities,” due largely to the movie’s insensitive depictions of slavery in the United States. The 1946 film has been problematic since its debut in Atlanta, Georgia; James Baskett, the actor who played the main character, did not attend the premiere because he would have been forced to sit in a Black-only section of the theater. So when Disney announced on June 25 that imagineers began work last year on a “plussing” (retheming) of the iconic log flume ride, I was all ears. After the redesign—no word yet on a completion date—Splash Mountain in Disneyland and Walt Disney World will pick up at the end of the 2009 animated feature The Princess and the Frog, a fairy tale that takes place in 1926 New Orleans and introduced Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Modeling Splash Mountain after The Princess and the Frog represents a huge, positive change. The animated feature shows Black characters from all walks of life and does not shy away from the stark contrast between Tiana’s modest home and her white BFF’s family mansion. Shifting the ride’s premise to that of characters preparing for Mardi Gras in a Louisiana bayou feels like a natural extension of the film. When I first saw The Princess and the Frog, I was delighted: Unlike Aurora of Sleeping Beauty or Ariel of The Little Mermaid, Tiana was not born a princess; the entirety of her first song is about how hard she works to achieve the dream of opening her own restaurant. Her diligence and willingness to help people reflected traits of other Disney princesses I cared about: Mulan, the clever warrior who broke all the rules to save her prideful father’s life; Pocahontas, who walked her own path and spoke truthfully about injustices she observed; Nala, who was not afraid to be stronger than her male counterparts and delivered ruthless honesty in The Lion King.

