Everything We Know So far About Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park

Super Mario fans take note: On August 1, Universal Orlando announced it will build its fourth theme park in Florida, and it may feature a land inspired by beloved Nintendo characters. Universal’s Epic Universe, as it will be called, will feature hotels, shops, restaurants, and an entertainment center a few miles south of the resort’s other theme locations in Florida.

At the park’s announcement event, Tom Williams, Universal Parks & Resorts chairman and CEO, called it “the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created.” Other details are scarce, but here’s what we know now.

When and where will Universal’s Epic Universe open?

Universal Resorts has yet to officially name an opening date of the park, but local reports show that ground has been cleared on the site and construction has already started. But Alicia Stella of the blog Orlando ParkStop estimates the earliest it could open is around 2023 or later, considering an entirely new infrastructure, including parking lots and road expansions, has to be built first.

According to a map Universal released, Universal’s Epic Universe will open a few miles south of its existing resort in Orlando south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard.

Courtesy of Universal Resorts The map Universal released showing the location of the new park