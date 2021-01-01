Where are you going?
The Perfect Weekend in Orlando

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
It's easy to fill a long weekend with Orlando fun. Spend one day at the Magic Kingdom and Epcot (with some Morimoto and tequila, to insert some adult-pleasing activities to the classic theme park day), of course. Engage in some other local magic, too, like the wildlife of Central Florida with a kayak exploration of the headwaters of the Everglades, or an afternoon viewing the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany at the Hosmer Museum in Winter Park. Try some of Orlando's food truck fare and sip international vintages at a wine bar. And, if you have some time, get out and explore the charming neighborhoods, up-and-coming restaurants, and boutique shopping in this sprawling and modern metropolis.
Aloft Orlando Downtown

There’s more to Orlando than theme parks, especially downtown, where you’ll find top-tier concert acts, upscale taquerias, lakefront markets—and no mouse ears in sight. Housed in a repurposed 1960s office building, Aloft Orlando...
Ravenous Pig

565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
It’s no surprise that the opening of this beloved gastropub back in 2007 coincided with Orlando’s rise as a culinary hot spot. While its owners James and Julie Petrakis have not stopped opening other ventures around the city (including...
Thornton Park

Thornton Park, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
A stroll through this pedestrian-friendly neighborhood near Lake Eola in downtown Orlando yields plenty to see and do. Design a T-shirt on the spot at Mother Falcon’s pop-up factory, see what’s happening at the creative collaborative...
DoveCote Brasserie

390 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
The restaurateurs were aiming for an approachable French spot when they opened this brasserie in downtown’s Bank of America building in 2016—and they’ve succeeded, in spades. Here, the perfect start to both lunch and dinner is a...
Amura Japanese Restaurant

7786 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Located in the Plaza Venezia, a swanky area locals fondly refer to as Restaurant Row, trendy yet comfortable Amura is the perfect place for a date or family dinner. Make a meal for two out of the Dragon and Atomic Bomb rolls, a bento box to share,...
Morimoto Asia

1600 Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
The chance to try Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s first Pan-Asian restaurant is what brings most people to this Disney Springs spot, which opened in 2015. The menu blends flavors from China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and...
Epcot

200 Epcot Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
Leave it to Disney to give visitors the chance to travel the world without leaving a theme park. At Epcot’s World Showcase, you’ll find several countries re-created to surprisingly realistic effect, all surrounding a centerpiece...
Magic Kingdom Park

1180 Seven Seas Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
A trip to the original Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando is a theme park rite of passage. This is the mouse's original outpost. And if you hit only one theme park among Orlando's vast amusement offerings, you won't go wrong here. Home to such iconic...
Eola Wine Company

430 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
More than 70 wines are available by the glass at this urban-chic wine bar on Lake Eola. The list includes Old and New World bottles, with wines grouped into themed flights (two-ounce samples of four different wines) for those interested in...
Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

445 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
If you’ve ever admired Louis Comfort Tiffany’s intricate lamps, you’ll appreciate the chance to visit this museum wholly dedicated to the artist himself. Called the Morse Museum for short, this Winter Park institution houses the...
East End Market

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
Opened in Orlando’s eclectic Audubon Park Garden District in 2013, this wildly popular market features a collection of gourmet purveyors in a refurbished industrial building. Among the merchants are an artisan baker, a small enterprise...
The Social

54 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Orlando's theme parks all have their venues for hosting big concerts. But when indie bands come through town, you'll almost always find them playing downtown at The Social, an intimate little club with exposed brick walls, excellent acoustics, and...
The Alfond Inn

Just 10 minutes from downtown Orlando, in village-like Winter Park, the Alfond Inn has a unique legacy: The boutique lodging was created to provide income for scholarship funds at neighboring Rollins College, one of Florida’s oldest liberal...
