“Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge Is Now Open—Here’s What You Need to Know

Patience you must have, Star Wars fans. It’s been nearly four years since Disney announced it would build Star Wars–themed lands at both of its resorts in the United States. But this summer, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has finally opened at both Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando. At 14 acres each, Galaxy’s Edge is not only the largest single-themed expansion in Disney’s history but also its most technologically advanced. Here’s everything you should kenobi (er, know) about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge open in both California and Florida? Yes! As of August 29, Star Wars land is now open in both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Even though Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in Anaheim about three months before its Orlando counterpart, Disney confirmed that the “major offerings will be nearly the same” within both parks. Is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge its own park? Both attractions are located within the newly expanded boundaries of existing parks at Disney resorts in the United States. In California, Galaxy’s Edge is located in the space behind Frontierland and Fantasyland in Disneyland Park. In Florida, it is located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park, adjacent to the Toy Story Land that opened there in 2018. Courtesy of Disney While waiting in line to ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, guests can pose at this table and relive their favorite moments from Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope. How is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge different from other lands at Disney parks?

Both Star Wars lands are designed so guests feel immersed inside the world of the Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet Batuu. To do this, Disney designed specialized scents, and there’s original music composed by John Williams specifically for the park. There are no Disney or Star Wars logos inside Galaxy’s Edge, nor are there obvious signs signifying the names of the various eateries and retailers. The setup encourages people to explore and discover as if they were visiting another planet. To further enhance this experience—which has been compared to Westworld by several websites—Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the first land within any Disney park to use the Play Disney Parks mobile app. Guests can use the app to engage with their surroundings by scanning cargo crates for a peek at contents, translating signs written in the ficitonal language Aurebesh, and hacking into observation panels to reprogram them on behalf of the Resistance or First Order.