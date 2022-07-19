Take a Bite (and Sip) out of These 7 Summer Food and Wine Festivals

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is just one of many delicious outdoor events to attend this summer.

From classic Italian street foods to Maine’s well-loved lobster rolls, these summer food festivals will please plenty of palates.

Summer has arrived, and so have food festivals that represent a wide range of flavors from around the world. Here, we take a look at seven that will have you packing your bags and an appetite. 1. EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Date : July 14–November 19

: July 14–November 19 Location : Orlando, Florida

: Orlando, Florida Cost: Park admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date are required to attend the festival. EPCOT admission from $109/person. The granddaddy—or, should we say grandmouse?—of all food and wine festivals kicked off July 14 and will continue for 129 days at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT. This year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival includes sips and bites at more than 25 global marketplaces throughout the theme park, and a lot of new dishes, like Japan’s spicy salmon donburi; Brazil’s feijoada; Greece’s lamb gyro; India’s crispy paneer with mango-curry ketchup; and Hawai‘i’s Spam musubi nigiri. Festival favorites like pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) are back, too. Vegans and vegetarians won’t go hungry at the festival: Several marketplaces feature plant-based dishes—think falafel, samosa, and tofu pho—and Earth Eats hosted by Impossible has plant-based burger sliders and meatballs. Where to stay Book now: Disney Beach Club Resort Stroll from Disney’s Beach Club Resort to a quiet back entrance and arrive between the United Kingdom and France in EPCOT’s World Showcase. 2. Stragusto Date : July 27–31

: July 27–31 Location : Trapani, Italy

: Trapani, Italy Cost: Admission is free Stragusto, Sicily’s international street food festival, returns to Trapani’s Piazza Mercato del Pesce, or historic fish market, for five days of flavors that showcase the best of the Mediterranean. The festival, which began in 2015, aims to preserve and enhance the heritage of street food makers who pass their regions’ culinary traditions on from one generation to the next. “Food, especially street food, is the expression and heritage of a community,” says Paolo Salerno, Stragusto’s events manager. This year’s featured festival bites include lampredotto from Florence; panelle, pani ca meusa, and arancine from Palermo; Ascoli meat-stuffed olives; arrosticini from Abruzzo; porchetta from Nebrodi and Perugia; sfincione from Bagheria; Messina rolls; Sicilian granita and nougat; and boiled octopus, cùscusu, cabbucio, and rianata from Trapani. A tasting of Sicilian wines is also available. Where to stay Book now: La Gancia Right next to the Piazza Mercato del Pesce is La Gancia, an elegant hotel housed in a former monastery overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. 3. Breckenridge Food and Wine Festival Dates : July 29–31

: July 29–31 Location : Breckenridge, Colorado

: Breckenridge, Colorado Cost: $60 per person in advance and $70 per person at the gate. A food- and wine-filled weekend awaits when the Village at Breckenridge transforms into a mountainside vineyard to host more than 70 of the most awarded wineries from Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, and the United States.

Events at this year’s festival inspired by the sweet treats include a whoopie pie lunch, a whoopie decoration competition, and, of course, a whoopie pie eating contest. For all things whoopie, the VIP Pass includes early admission, a festival tote bag, and a voucher for a whoopie pie of choice. Where to stay Book now: The Inn at Hershey Farm Make reservations to stay at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn; the Whoopie Pie Festival is held on its 23 acres. Photo by Raftermen Photography Enjoy flavors from the South's leading chefs at the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. 6. Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Dates : September 15–18

: September 15–18 Location : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Cost: General Admission Weekend Pass, $158/person; VIP Early Access One-Day Pass, $150/person; General Admission One-Day Pass, $99/person. All tickets are available online. Some of the South’s leading chefs—such as Josue Pena of the Iberian Pig Buckhead in Atlanta, Giorgio Rapicavoli of Luca Osteria and Eating House in Miami, and John Tesar of Knife in Dallas—along with southern mixologists, farmers, and culinary personalities return to Atlanta for four days of eating and drinking, starting with Sliced: Atlanta Food & Wine Festival’s Party By the Slice. From chicken pot pies to pizzas to desserts, anything that’s served as a slice, from savory to sweet and everything in between, will be at the festival’s opening event. New to the festival is Cluck’d: A Chicken & Cocktail Soirée featuring the bird prepared every which way by 15 of the top southern chefs. From roasted to fried to grilled to sautéed, sample all of the dishes and accompany them with cocktails paired to compliment each flavor profile. Tasting Tents will be open Saturday and Sunday in historic Old Fourth Ward Park; they will feature delicious bites by more than 30 top chefs and purveyors from throughout the South. Each ticket to the Tasting Tents includes unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment. Intimate dinner and brunch events will also be part of the festival; details to be announced. Where to stay Book now: Epicurean Atlanta Keep the foodie experiences going at the new Epicurean Atlanta in Midtown. 7. Twin Cities Veg Fest Date : September 18

: September 18 Location : St. Paul, Minnesota

: St. Paul, Minnesota Cost: Admission is free The Midwest’s largest plant-based festival returns to St. Paul when the 10th annual Twin Cities Veg Fest pops up at Harriet Island Park. In 2012, the event drew 1,200 people; over the past decade, it’s grown to welcome more than 100 vendors and 10,000 festivalgoers interested in plant-based eating and living. “The growth of the festival reflects the public’s understanding that plant-based items taste delicious, help animals and our environment, and can improve human health,” says Laura Matanah, executive director of Compassionate Action for Animals, the local nonprofit that presents the festival. Visitors can try plant-based bites and shop vegan items. The winners of August’s Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge will be announced during the day-long festival. Where to stay Book now: Alma For more plant-based fare, make reservations overnight at Alma in Minneapolis and dine on the vegetarian (vegan options available) prix fixe dinner in the boutique hotel’s restaurant.

