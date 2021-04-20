6 Stylish Hotels in Chigago

Whether you’re visiting Chicago to see Millennium Park and Navy Pier, tour the Art Institute of Chicago, or just eat a bunch of hot dogs and deep-dish pizza, here are six stylish stays to book for your getaway.

Thompson_Chicago_-_Exterior_Entrace.jpg
Thompson Chicago
Thompson Chicago
21 E Bellevue Pl, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Thompson Chicago, housed in a contemporary high-rise in the heart of the Gold Coast luxury dining and shopping scene, was overhauled in 2013 by British designer Tara Bernerd. It offers a winning combination of modern-retro style, a home-away-from-home ambience, attentive service, and value for money. (The building previously was home to the Sutton Place Hotel.) With Thompson Hotels’ arrival, the lobby, dominated by a huge shelved library cube filled with books, curios, and retro bull’s-eye mirrors, now strikingly harmonizes industrial exposed brick and dark-wood beams with elements paying homage to Chicago architect Frank Lloyd Wright (think geometric tiles and a cantilevered staircase). Most guestrooms have astounding city and Lake Michigan views, and all are snazzily furnished with asymmetrical velvet sofas, enormous showers, and framed contemporary art by the likes of Wes Lang. It’s a style that impresses without being intimidating.
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
 · 
Susan Hack
Longman & Eagle, Chicago, Illinois, stylishly simple,, wood floors, exposed brick, original art work
Photos by Clayton Hauck for Longman & Eagle
Clayton Hauck / Longman & Eagle
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is different, but all are stylishly simple and feature details such as wood floors, exposed brick, original art work and site-specific installations by local artists, cassette players with mix tapes, well-curated minibars, and Aesop toiletries. For the noise averse, the hotel reminds potential guests that the rooms are located above “an occasionally raucous, whisky-fueled tavern.”
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Kaitlyn Barrett
Chicago, Inn, one of the city’s rare surviving 1890s row houses, residential treet
Wicker Park Inn
Hotels
Wicker Park Inn
1331 N Wicker Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
On a quiet residential street one block from the popular vintage shops, bars, and restaurants of Milwaukee Avenue, the Wicker Park Inn is one of the best values in Chicago, attracting an eclectic clientele of older couples, families who book the whole place for weddings and other special occasions, and young travelers eager to live like a local amid the vibrant culture of the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
 · 
Susan Hack
SoHoChi_064.jpg
Dave Burk / Soho House Chicago
Hotels
Soho House Chicago
113 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Unlike other locations of this hip members-only club, Chicago’s Soho house offers some access to the public, winning over both guests and locals with its comfortable first floor and mezzanine areas, Cowshed spa, and eateries like Chicken Shop, which specializes in free-range rotisserie chicken. Soho House’s members are generally creative, open-minded types who prefer comfort over formality. Anyone, however, can book a hotel room—and with a room key comes all the perks afforded to members, like access to all restaurants, the gym (which features a professional boxing ring), a movie screening theater, and the swanky rooftop pool and bar. Rooms come in sizes tiny, small, medium, medium plus, and big, and are peppered with delights like china tea sets and crystal decanters.
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
Danielle Walsh
VirginChicago3.jpg
Virgin Hotels Chicago
Hotels
Virgin Hotels Chicago
203 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Virgin opened its first U.S. hotel in a 26-story, 1920s art deco tower. Originally a Chicago bank, the building’s high-ceilinged, second-floor hall has been transformed into the Commons Club, a socializing spot divided into a lounge, dining room, and oval-shaped zinc bar with red leather seating and power outlets for tech-addicted travelers. Apartment-like rooms are smartly divided by sliding doors into two sections: a sleeping lounge, and a large dressing and bath area.
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Susan Hack
LoewsChicago2.jpg
Loews Chicago Hotel
Loews Chicago Hotel
455 N Park Dr, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
This purpose-built luxury high-rise hotel has 400 rooms in all, with natural light spilling through floor-to-ceiling windows onto modern, clean-lined furnishings done in ivory and gray tones. Higher floors offer spectacular views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier. Service here gets high marks for the nothing-is-impossible attitude of the staff, and from early summer to late fall the Streeterville Social, the third-floor roof top outdoor terrace, offers craft cocktails and relaxed dining… and views of the city skyline.
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Susan Hack
More from AFAR
overhead view of two gourmet meals on a private jet with champagne bottle and two glasses
Air Travel News
How Much Does it Actually Cost to Fly in a Private Jet?
August 16, 2023 07:50 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Sunset by the firepit at the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.
Hotels
These Are 6 Great Hotels for Watching October’s Solar Eclipse—and You Can Still Book Them
August 16, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
Stephanie Vermillion
The large and airy central lobby at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa with huge hanging chandeliers, a central bar and palm trees around it
Trending News
What a Truly Autism-Friendly Destination Resort Looks Like
August 16, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
Matt Villano

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
Art Gallery in San José del Cabo
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
Get Inspired With Arts and Culture in Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
Punta Lobos
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
Enjoy the Unparalleled Natural Beauty of Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
LosCabos_HeroImage
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
How to Rejuvenate and Relax in Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
Parc national du Lac-Témiscouata
Journeys: Canada
How to Experience the Timeless Beauty of Québec by the Sea
Sponsored by
Parc régional du Poisson Blanc
Journeys: Canada
Enjoy the Best of Québec Culture and Outdoor Adventure Within Easy Reach
Sponsored by
Parc régional du Mont Morissette
Journeys: Canada
Hike, Bike, and Raft Through the Great Outdoors in Western Québec
Sponsored by
Load More