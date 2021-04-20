6 Stylish Hotels in Chigago

Hotels

113 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA

Unlike other locations of this hip members-only club, Chicago’s Soho house offers some access to the public, winning over both guests and locals with its comfortable first floor and mezzanine areas, Cowshed spa, and eateries like Chicken Shop, which specializes in free-range rotisserie chicken. Soho House’s members are generally creative, open-minded types who prefer comfort over formality. Anyone, however, can book a hotel room—and with a room key comes all the perks afforded to members, like access to all restaurants, the gym (which features a professional boxing ring), a movie screening theater, and the swanky rooftop pool and bar. Rooms come in sizes tiny, small, medium, medium plus, and big, and are peppered with delights like china tea sets and crystal decanters.