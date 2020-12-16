Seattle: Best of Belltown
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Just north of downtown, Belltown is a vibrant neighborhood full of great dining — both fancy and casual — plus bars, clubs, and shopping. If you're ready to put on your dancing shoes, head to Belltown for a night out.
2200 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
First, some history: The original Crocodile Café venue opened in the early 1990s and was owned by Stephanie Dorgan, who later married R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, and he became a co-owner. They divorced in 2006, and the Crocodile Café closed...
2209 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
So called because it’s located above sister restaurant Pintxo, The Upstairs is indeed up a flight of stairs, but once you’re inside, it feels like a cozy, if dimly lit, living room, complete with Victorian-style couches and wingback chairs,...
2322 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Part restaurant and part performance venue, the Rendezvous is a full night out in one cozy spot. The restaurant has typical bar food (burgers, salads, deep-fried snacks) that's basic but good; happy hour goes from 3-6 pm daily with food specials....
2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
What’s not to love about a 21+ movie theater that features alcohol and white cheddar popcorn (served in a champagne bucket) delivered directly to your seat? Sure, it may not be the most state-of-the-art projection system, but that’s not really the...
2100 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
A piece of cinematic history, Seattle’s Cinerama is one of only three movie theaters in the world still capable of showing three-strip Cinerama films (as well as 35/70mm films). Recently remodeled, the large theater is full of old-time glamour,...
2219 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
If you’re looking for a place to watch the game — any game — Spitfire, in Belltown, is sure to have it on. The big, roomy bar has twenty-two 42-inch flat-screen plasma TVs, two 150-inch and one 100-inch HD projection screen, all blasting...
2222 2nd Ave Ste.100, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
You know a bar is serious about craft cocktails when they publish their bitters menu on their website. Clever Bottle has an impressive roster: sunshine bitters, X-mas Tree, chocolate, sunshine, cinnamon spice, bluebell flowers, apricot brandy,...
1914 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Just down the block from Schmancy (get it?), Fancy is a charming little jewelry boutique with gorgeous, modern jewelry and art. They’re a Seattle-based company focused on producing high-quality jewelry that is 100% handmade of ethically sourced...
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Wasabi Bistro is everything you’d expect of a sushi joint in Belltown: elegant, modern decor, high-quality fish, and expensive prices. In addition to three pages of flagrantly inauthentic sushi, like the Geisha on Vacation roll (spicy crab,...
2504 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Seattleites have no lack of choices when it comes to independent coffee roasters — and their neighborhood cafes. Known as the “Home of the Velvet Foam,” Uptown Espresso is so enamored of their rich, velvety steamed milk that they’ve even named...
2300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Endless Knot is a fun and stylish women’s clothing boutique in Belltown carrying mostly independent and local designers, including Seattle label Prairie Underground. Expect boutique prices, but you can find colorful, pretty separates and dresses...
2226 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
“Seattle’s best happy hour” is not a title to be bestowed lightly, but List has more than its share of devotees. And with good reason: their happy hour features half off the food menu, plus discounted beer and wine. List serves Italian food with a...
2121 1st Ave #101, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Love designer labels, but not the high price tags? You could snap up a bargain at Sell Your Sole Consignment Boutique. The Belltown shop features separates, dresses, jewelry (including new, Northwest-made pieces), and accessories on the first...
