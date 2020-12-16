Salzburg and Salzburger Land
Collected by Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
It's true that Salzburg is indeed alive with the Sound of Music, from Mozart to the Von Trapps, but there's much more to this regal city. Salzburg's beautiful Baroque palaces, enchanting gardens, cozy cafés, and stunning views of the Alps keep visitors singing the praises of this stylish Austrian city. The natural wonders of the Salzburger Land provide the perfect Alpine contrast to Salzburg's city life, where lakes and waterfalls accent the stunning mountain scenery.
Save Place
Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the most...
Save Place
Makartplatz 8, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
By 1773 the Mozart family had outgrown their residence on bustling Getreidegasse and moved across the river to the more spacious Tanzmeisterhaus, the former home of the court dancing instructor. Mozart lived here until 1781, when he moved to...
Save Place
Linzer G. 41, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Built between 1595 and 1600 and modeled after the Italian Campo Santo, this quiet cemetery behind the baroque St. Sebastian Church is worth a quick peek at the very least. The arcades lining the cemetery include ornately designed tombs of some of...
Save Place
Getreidegasse 27, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Since the 12th century, Getreidegasse has been Salzburg’s best-known shopping street, with high-end establishments jostling with souvenir shops and restaurants in tall, narrow buildings with ornately designed wrought-iron guild signs. Alleyways...
Save Place
Getreidegasse 47, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Save Place
Getreidegasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in a burgher’s house at Getreidegasse 9 on January 27, 1756. He lived here in the heart of the city for several years before his family moved into a more spacious residence, now called the...
Save Place
Mönchsberg 34, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As the largest fully preserved fortress in central Europe, the more-than-900-year-old Hohensalzburg has long been the medieval crown above an elegantly baroque city. Its current appearance dates back to the 1495–1519 reign of...
Save Place
Alter Markt 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Café culture is an essential part of the Austrian experience, and there's no better place to find it in Salzburg than at the historic Café Tomaselli. Dating back to 1700 and owned by the Tomaselli family since 1852, the great...
Save Place
Domplatz 1a, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg's 17th century Baroque cathedral, built upon a site where cathedrals have stood since the 8th century, is connected with St. Peter's church and the Residenz by arcades to form a cluster of Salzburg's most important structures. Inside is...
Save Place
Residenzpl. 1, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
The prince archbishops held court at Salzburg's Residenz for several hundred years up until the 19th century, hosting a who's who of nobility. Emperor Franz Josef I met with the French Emperor Napoleon III here in 1867, and a six-year-old Mozart...
Save Place
5020 Salzburg, Austria
It's easy to walk right by the Christmas Museum and be none the wiser. But, these two rooms above a cafe at Mozartplatz offer an interesting look into the holiday as experienced in Salzburg. With so many great sights and experiences in Salzburg,...
Save Place
Lindhofstraße 7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Save Place
Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the 17th-century Italian-style Renaissance palace at Hellbrunn is splendid, and its spacious park is filled with grottoes, sculptures, and fountains, the real draw is the unique Wasserspiele, or "trick fountains," which feature water...
Save Place
Dorfstraße 27, 5330 Fuschl am See, Austria
Fuschlsee (Lake Fuschl) is the lake closest to Salzburg and includes four public beaches, all with breathtaking scenery that makes it easy to relax and unwind. Its pristine emerald green waters are considered the cleanest of the Salzkammergut...
Save Place
Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
Save Place
5440 Golling an der Salzach, Austria
Around 17 miles south of Salzburg between Golling and Kuchl is the Golling Waterfall, a popular motif for 19th-century painters of the Romantic period. A path follows the Schwarzenbach (“Black Brook”) leading to the lower falls and natural pools...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25