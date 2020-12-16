Salzburg and Salzburger Land

It's true that Salzburg is indeed alive with the Sound of Music, from Mozart to the Von Trapps, but there's much more to this regal city. Salzburg's beautiful Baroque palaces, enchanting gardens, cozy cafés, and stunning views of the Alps keep visitors singing the praises of this stylish Austrian city. The natural wonders of the Salzburger Land provide the perfect Alpine contrast to Salzburg's city life, where lakes and waterfalls accent the stunning mountain scenery.