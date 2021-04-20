Where are you going?
Golling an der Salzach

5440 Golling an der Salzach, Austria
Golling Waterfall Golling an der Salzach Austria

Golling Waterfall

Around 17 miles south of Salzburg between Golling and Kuchl is the Golling Waterfall, a popular motif for 19th-century painters of the Romantic period. A path follows the Schwarzenbach (“Black Brook”) leading to the lower falls and natural pools before following the roaring water to the upper falls via wooden footpaths and bridges. All in all, the water tumbles over more than 500 feet of rock, providing a beautiful introduction to the natural features of the Tennengau area, a beautiful district where much of Salzburg’s salt mining took place.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

