Window-Shopping on Historic Getreidegasse
Since the 12th century, Getreidegasse has been Salzburg
’s best-known shopping street, with high-end establishments jostling with souvenir shops and restaurants in tall, narrow buildings with ornately designed wrought-iron guild signs. Alleyways lead to tranquil courtyards with vaulted passageways and molded cornices. Stores here offer a wide selection of fashions, leather goods, and perfumes, as well as handmade Trachten
(traditional garments) from shops like Wenger Trachtenmode and Trachten Stassny. Whether people-watching, window-shopping, seriously spending (shops here are rather pricey), or simply enjoying the Old World splendor, a stroll down Getreidegasse is indeed a feast for the eyes.