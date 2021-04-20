Where are you going?
Getreidegasse

27 Getreidegasse
+43 662 841150
Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 8pm

Window-Shopping on Historic Getreidegasse

Since the 12th century, Getreidegasse has been Salzburg’s best-known shopping street, with high-end establishments jostling with souvenir shops and restaurants in tall, narrow buildings with ornately designed wrought-iron guild signs. Alleyways lead to tranquil courtyards with vaulted passageways and molded cornices. Stores here offer a wide selection of fashions, leather goods, and perfumes, as well as handmade Trachten (traditional garments) from shops like Wenger Trachtenmode and Trachten Stassny. Whether people-watching, window-shopping, seriously spending (shops here are rather pricey), or simply enjoying the Old World splendor, a stroll down Getreidegasse is indeed a feast for the eyes.
By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
