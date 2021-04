Cafe-Konditorei Fürst GmbH

Mozart's balls: Austria certainly has a way with words. While, many of the confiseries and tourist shops throughout Salzburg feature Mozartkugel, be sure to go for the ones in the silver and blue foil at Fürst. These are some of the few in the city made by hand with the original recipe. The candy consists of a bright green pistachio center, surrounded by nougat then dipped into dark chocolate. Named in honor of the city’s most famous native, the kugel dates back to 1890, when confectioner Paul Fürst perfected the process of creating a perfectly round candy. Unfortunately, the candy was never patented, which has lead to many industrially produced imitations. The most common imitation is by Mirabell and comes in a red wrapper.