Mirabell Palace and Gardens

Mirabellplatz
+43 662 80720
Mirabell Palace and Gardens Salzburg Austria
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Mirabell Palace and Gardens

Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the most beautiful wedding hall in the world. Of course, you don't have to tie the knot to enjoy this elegant slice of Salzburg: Stroll through the gardens and admire the charming flower beds, statues of Roman gods, hedge theater, Pegasus fountain, and garden of baroque marble dwarfs.
By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

Matt Forman
almost 7 years ago

Mirabell Gardens

Mirabell Gardens in Salzburg, Austria - a beautiful view looking up towards the old castle. Definitely worth a stop.
Eva Schmiedleitner
almost 7 years ago

Salzburg’s Mirabell Castle

The Mirabell Castle and Gardens have become as iconic as their city, Salzburg. Made famous by “The Sound of Music,” Mirabell has become a dream destination for weddings and honeymoons. The magnificent Marble Hall is considered the “most beautiful wedding hall in the world,” and for good reason. Whether you are looking to tie the knot in Austria, or just want to soak up some of the romantic energy, Mirabell is worth a visit. The gardens only add to the opulent beauty of the palace with their impeccably kept rose garden and stunning views of Festung Hohensalzburg. You might just catch a happy couple taking their wedding picture, or who knows, maybe you will be posing yourself.
Maria-Christina Schinko
almost 6 years ago

Much Ado in the Gardens

The touristy place in Salzburg, no doubt about that. But for several good reason: The view is amazing (much better than this picture could have ever captured it), the scent of the fresh flowers is in the air and the vibrant atmosphere is just carrying everybody along.
My tipp: Get a glass of wine, soak in spring sun and the enjoy the ado around you.
Katerina Bacevicius
about 4 years ago

View of Festung Hohensalzburg

Walking from Mirabell palace towards the center of Salzburg
Katerina Bacevicius
about 4 years ago

