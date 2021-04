Mirabell Palace and Gardens

The Mirabell Castle and Gardens have become as iconic as their city, Salzburg. Made famous by “The Sound of Music,” Mirabell has become a dream destination for weddings and honeymoons. The magnificent Marble Hall is considered the “most beautiful wedding hall in the world,” and for good reason. Whether you are looking to tie the knot in Austria , or just want to soak up some of the romantic energy, Mirabell is worth a visit. The gardens only add to the opulent beauty of the palace with their impeccably kept rose garden and stunning views of Festung Hohensalzburg. You might just catch a happy couple taking their wedding picture, or who knows, maybe you will be posing yourself.