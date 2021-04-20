Eisriesenwelt Ice Caves

Considering Austria’s size, the country harbors an immense number of natural wonders. One of them is the largest ice cave in the world, the Eisriesenwelt. Upon entering this magnificent structure you will notice two things: first, it might not be as cold as you expected and second, everything about this place is magical. The sleek tunnels formed by the ice shimmer in iridescent blues and greens and flow into towering sculptures that look like shadowy giants in the distance. It is hard to believe that this strange wonderland was formed by nature. Your breath solidifies and briefly clouds your eyes before you arrive at the frozen waterfall, which forms a glowing curtain of icicles. Don’t miss a tour of this beauty, which is not too far from Salzburg.