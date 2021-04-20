Schloss Hellbrunn Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria

Photo courtesy of Tourismus Salzburg

Hellbrunn Palace & Trick Fountains While the 17th-century Italian-style Renaissance palace at Hellbrunn is splendid, and its spacious park is filled with grottoes, sculptures, and fountains, the real draw is the unique Wasserspiele, or "trick fountains," which feature water shooting from various sources. (A highlight is the mechanical theater among the fountains with around 200 water-driven figures.) Commissioned by Prince-Archbishop Markus Sittikus in 1613, the palace and grounds were designed as the ultimate Lustschloß, or "pleasure palace," worthy of entertaining a who's who of nobility—at least those who would tolerate his shenanigans. It still makes a fun getaway on a hot summer day in the Alps. The palace can be visited independently (an audio tour is available), but the trick fountains are fenced off and require a guided tour.