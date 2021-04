Augustiner Bräu

As Austria ’s beer capital, Salzburg offers a half-dozen solid breweries. For those who prefer their suds served straight from the barrel in massive steins, however, there’s only the Augustiner Bräu at Mülin Monastery, which has been brewing beer since 1621 using a carefully guarded recipe. Since the Augustiner isn’t near a major tourist attraction, it’s relatively calm, allowing locals and travelers to mingle peacefully. Enjoy a drink in the cozy Bräustübl (the monastery’s pub) or the quaint beer garden. The beer selection is limited but you can be sure whatever you order will be super fresh. If you want something to soak up your suds, food is available at the Schmankerlgang, an arcade of stalls selling just-baked breads, pretzels, radishes, fish, and, of course, sausages.