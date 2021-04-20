Augustiner Bräu

A religious drinking experience

There are a smattering of Irish bars in Salzburg, popular as you'd expect them to be, but why on earth go to one of those when you can head down to the Augustiner, both a brewery and a monastery, and revel in a uniquely Austrian environment. Grab your stein, pay up, have it filled with deliciously drinkable beer, repeat. And maybe grab some würst (käsekrainer!) or other pork-based nibbles from one of the on-site food vendors. If you visit in the summer, head out to the leafy beer gardens.