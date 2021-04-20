Augustiner Bräu
Lindhofstraße 7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
+43 662 431246
Photo courtesy of Tourismus Salzburg
More info
Sat, Sun 2:30pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 3pm - 11pm
Augustiner BräuAs Austria’s beer capital, Salzburg offers a half-dozen solid breweries. For those who prefer their suds served straight from the barrel in massive steins, however, there’s only the Augustiner Bräu at Mülin Monastery, which has been brewing beer since 1621 using a carefully guarded recipe. Since the Augustiner isn’t near a major tourist attraction, it’s relatively calm, allowing locals and travelers to mingle peacefully. Enjoy a drink in the cozy Bräustübl (the monastery’s pub) or the quaint beer garden. The beer selection is limited but you can be sure whatever you order will be super fresh. If you want something to soak up your suds, food is available at the Schmankerlgang, an arcade of stalls selling just-baked breads, pretzels, radishes, fish, and, of course, sausages.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A religious drinking experience
There are a smattering of Irish bars in Salzburg, popular as you'd expect them to be, but why on earth go to one of those when you can head down to the Augustiner, both a brewery and a monastery, and revel in a uniquely Austrian environment. Grab your stein, pay up, have it filled with deliciously drinkable beer, repeat. And maybe grab some würst (käsekrainer!) or other pork-based nibbles from one of the on-site food vendors. If you visit in the summer, head out to the leafy beer gardens.