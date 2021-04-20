Mozart's Birthplace

A day in Mozart’s footsteps

It didn’t take long for the world to realize that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was the ultimate wunderkind. At age five he was already performing in front of courts around Europe, taking his talents to the most illustrious concert halls. This is only one reason why you should visit the place where it all began, but there are many more. Mozart’s Geburtshaus, the house he was born in, is located most conveniently in the Getreidegasse and offers each visitor a memorable experience. You might have to duck when entering the rooms the Mozart family once lived in, as the doorways were kept in the surprisingly small original. The exhibition commemorating his life in Salzburg will transport you to a different era, an era where you could stroll around Salzburg and run into one of the greatest composers in history.