Mozart's Birthplace
9 Getreidegasse
+43 662 844313
Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
Mozart's BirthplaceWolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in a burgher’s house at Getreidegasse 9 on January 27, 1756. He lived here in the heart of the city for several years before his family moved into a more spacious residence, now called the Mozart-Wohnhaus, across the river. Mozart’s birthplace (or Geburtshaus) features several floors showcasing historic furniture, letters, memorabilia, and many of the family portraits painted during his lifetime (although Mozart's musical genius was not appreciated in the city during his life). It also displays his early instruments, including violins, his clavichord, and a harpsichord, as well as locks of the composer's hair.
A day in Mozart’s footsteps
It didn’t take long for the world to realize that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was the ultimate wunderkind. At age five he was already performing in front of courts around Europe, taking his talents to the most illustrious concert halls. This is only one reason why you should visit the place where it all began, but there are many more. Mozart’s Geburtshaus, the house he was born in, is located most conveniently in the Getreidegasse and offers each visitor a memorable experience. You might have to duck when entering the rooms the Mozart family once lived in, as the doorways were kept in the surprisingly small original. The exhibition commemorating his life in Salzburg will transport you to a different era, an era where you could stroll around Salzburg and run into one of the greatest composers in history.
Mozart Duck!
Salzburg, Austria is the birthplace of the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and boy, do they milk that fact in the city. There are Mozart chocolates sold in just about every store; his house is a museum; and best of all, they sell Mozart the Duck! Now why didn't I buy one, I keep asking myself!