Café Tomaselli Alter Markt 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria

Photo courtesy of Tourism Salzburg More info Sun 8am - 7pm Mon - Sat 7am - 7pm

Coffee and Cake at Café Tomaselli Café culture is an essential part of the Austrian experience, and there's no better place to find it in Salzburg than at the historic Café Tomaselli. Dating back to 1700 and owned by the Tomaselli family since 1852, the great coffees, delicious pastries, and warm ambience mean the marble-topped tables don't stay empty for long. It's a place to see and be seen, a traditional institution popular with visitors, intellectuals, and celebrities. Even Mozart was a regular here. His widow, Constanze, later returned to the city with their children and lived upstairs with her second husband, Georg Nikolaus von Nissen, from 1820 to 1826. A Mélange (similar to cappuccino) or Einspänner (mocha with thick whipped cream) are two top picks from the extensive coffee menu. Order pastries separately—from the large selection brought tableside by one of the so-called "cake maids."