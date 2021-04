The Café Tomaselli is so much more than a coffeehouse, maybe that's why the locals simply call it "Das Tomaselli." It is the place to see and be seen. Located conveniently on one end of the Getreidegasse, this institution serves as a meetingpoint for cultural celebrities, intellectuals and visitors alike. Even Mozart and his wife Constance were loyal guests here in their time. Try one of their amzing cakes, which are carried around the café for you to pick out. On a sunny day you should also try to snag a table on the beautiful terrace, which floats above the hustle and bustle of the square. This really is a classic Salzburg experience that must not be missed.