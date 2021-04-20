Café Tomaselli
Coffee and Cake at Café TomaselliCafé culture is an essential part of the Austrian experience, and there's no better place to find it in Salzburg than at the historic Café Tomaselli. Dating back to 1700 and owned by the Tomaselli family since 1852, the great coffees, delicious pastries, and warm ambience mean the marble-topped tables don't stay empty for long. It's a place to see and be seen, a traditional institution popular with visitors, intellectuals, and celebrities. Even Mozart was a regular here. His widow, Constanze, later returned to the city with their children and lived upstairs with her second husband, Georg Nikolaus von Nissen, from 1820 to 1826. A Mélange (similar to cappuccino) or Einspänner (mocha with thick whipped cream) are two top picks from the extensive coffee menu. Order pastries separately—from the large selection brought tableside by one of the so-called "cake maids."
The Café Tomaselli is so much more than a coffeehouse, maybe that's why the locals simply call it "Das Tomaselli." It is the place to see and be seen. Located conveniently on one end of the Getreidegasse, this institution serves as a meetingpoint for cultural celebrities, intellectuals and visitors alike. Even Mozart and his wife Constance were loyal guests here in their time. Try one of their amzing cakes, which are carried around the café for you to pick out. On a sunny day you should also try to snag a table on the beautiful terrace, which floats above the hustle and bustle of the square. This really is a classic Salzburg experience that must not be missed.