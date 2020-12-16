Nightlife in Seattle
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Once the sun sets over Puget Sound, it's time to check out Seattle's nightlife. Hipster bars serve up craft cocktails, but you'll have to look a little harder for hidden gems like burlesque theaters and speakeasies.
1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Lost Lake may look like it's been open for decades, but despite its dimly-lit vintage decor, this Capitol Hill diner just opened in 2013 — and is already a favorite with locals. One side is a restaurant and the other side is a bar, depending on...
915 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Feel like learning to East Coast Swing, Salsa, Tango, Waltz or Kizomba while you're in Seattle? From events to classes, to venue rentals and Footloose-inspired advocacy (repeal the 'dance tax' in Washington State), this is the perfect place for a...
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
1112 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This haven for rum lovers is one of Capitol Hill's newest craft-cocktail bars. Step inside and admire the floor-to-ceiling shelves packed full of books and nautical curios, along with plenty of cribbage and domino sets for customers to use. Sit at...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
200 2nd Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Another one of the buildings created for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Pacific Science Center has a midcentury-space-age vintage-futuristic look from the outside. But inside, it’s all cutting-edge technology like the IMAX Theatre, laser dome...
1221 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Love local beer? You can't get much more local than the Elysian Brewery, which brews its beer in Georgetown, a neighborhood in south Seattle. They offer 20-plus different beers at their three locations. They're possibly best known for their Night...
2200 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
First, some history: The original Crocodile Café venue opened in the early 1990s and was owned by Stephanie Dorgan, who later married R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, and he became a co-owner. They divorced in 2006, and the Crocodile Café closed...
2209 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
So called because it’s located above sister restaurant Pintxo, The Upstairs is indeed up a flight of stairs, but once you’re inside, it feels like a cozy, if dimly lit, living room, complete with Victorian-style couches and wingback chairs,...
2322 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Part restaurant and part performance venue, the Rendezvous is a full night out in one cozy spot. The restaurant has typical bar food (burgers, salads, deep-fried snacks) that's basic but good; happy hour goes from 3-6 pm daily with food specials....
2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
What’s not to love about a 21+ movie theater that features alcohol and white cheddar popcorn (served in a champagne bucket) delivered directly to your seat? Sure, it may not be the most state-of-the-art projection system, but that’s not really the...
1325 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Another hallowed Capitol Hill rock venue, Chop Suey is a short walk up the hill from the Pike/Pine intersection. The performers tend to skew toward local bands, electronic, and drag shows, but one of Seattle’s most unique dance parties is Talcum,...
1013 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
A popular spot for late-night carb-loading (it’s open until 2 a.m. every night), Bimbo’s serves up cheap and enormous burritos in its eye-catching restaurant, decorated wall-to-wall in a Mexican-wrestler-and-black-velvet theme. When you see the...
614 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Bush Garden is indeed a Japanese restaurant serving sushi, donburi, ramen, and teriyaki, but more importantly, it’s one of the strangest, most entertaining karaoke joints in Seattle. Karaoke starts at 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 5...
925 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Its proper name is Neumos Crystal Ball Reading Room, but pretty much everyone just calls it Neumos (pronounced new-mows, a reference to the previous venue in that space, Moe’s Mo’Roc’N Café). The space includes the Pike Street Fish Fry, the Moe...
