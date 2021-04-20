Laser Show: Prepare for Auditory and Visual Overload

When I heard about the Laser Dome, I almost started jumping up and down like a little kid on a sugar high. Laser show? And to Deadmau5 no less. Although the music changes from time to time, keeping pace with newly released albums, the Laser Dome at the Pacific Science Center offers multiple shows at various times every night. Best thing about it, you can bring a pillow or blanket and find a place in the center of the dome to lie down and enjoy the show. Or if you have no desire to lie on the ground, there are plenty of comfy seats to choose from as well. Be prepared for an amazing show that will truly overload your visual and auditory senses!