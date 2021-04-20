Pacific Science Center
200 2nd Avenue North
| +1 206-443-2001
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Hands-On Science for KidsAnother one of the buildings created for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Pacific Science Center has a midcentury-space-age vintage-futuristic look from the outside. But inside, it’s all cutting-edge technology like the IMAX Theatre, laser dome and planetarium, and Live Science Stage demonstrations. The 4,000-square-foot tropical butterfly house is a favorite with visitors of all ages; we know of at least one wedding proposal that took place there. The dinosaur exhibit features seven animatronic, roaring dinos, while Professor Wellbody's Academy of Health & Wellness is a kid-oriented tour of the human body, complete with gross-out fun facts. The Insect Village has plenty of creepy crawlies, and the saltwater tidepool exhibit features sea creatures that kids can touch. Outside, the Science Playground has gyroscopes, bicycle-powered fountains, and other hands-on fun. The Pacific Science Center also tends to get the high-profile touring exhibitions, like the 2012 Tutankhamen exhibit, so it’s worth checking in advance and booking tickets early if you plan a visit.
almost 6 years ago
The Space Needle at dusk
The views from the top of the Space Needle were spectacular but the ones on the ground level were just as good. The Pacific Science Center is a great place to let children's imaginations run amuck. For the adults there is the EMP Museum, amphitheater, playhouse, and many other events year round.
almost 7 years ago
Laser Show: Prepare for Auditory and Visual Overload
When I heard about the Laser Dome, I almost started jumping up and down like a little kid on a sugar high. Laser show? And to Deadmau5 no less. Although the music changes from time to time, keeping pace with newly released albums, the Laser Dome at the Pacific Science Center offers multiple shows at various times every night. Best thing about it, you can bring a pillow or blanket and find a place in the center of the dome to lie down and enjoy the show. Or if you have no desire to lie on the ground, there are plenty of comfy seats to choose from as well. Be prepared for an amazing show that will truly overload your visual and auditory senses!