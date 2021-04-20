The Crocodile
2200 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
| +1 206-441-4618
Sun - Sat 4pm - 2am
Crocodile Rocks OnFirst, some history: The original Crocodile Café venue opened in the early 1990s and was owned by Stephanie Dorgan, who later married R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, and he became a co-owner. They divorced in 2006, and the Crocodile Café closed unexpectedly in 2007. A group of investors purchased and reopened the venue as the Crocodile in 2009, after giving it a decidedly swanky new face-lift.
So it’s not exactly the long-running (and run-down) club that once hosted legendary grunge-rock bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Dinosaur Jr, Mudhoney, and Alice In Chains, as well as Death Cab for Cutie, Yoko Ono, Sleater-Kinney, R.E.M., Built to Spill, Neutral Milk Hotel, and the Beastie Boys. Still, the new Crocodile Café is alive and well, offering rock shows, karaoke, DJ nights, and more. The back bar pizzeria serves wood-fired pizza, salads, and meatball sandwiches, so you can dodge that awful opening band and grab a bite while you’re waiting for your favorite band to go on.