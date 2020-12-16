Where are you going?
Essential Guide to Jasper National Park

Collected by Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert
Jasper National Park; where elk still wander through town and bears are often spotted along the highway--and the locals prefer it that way. This is a place where residents prefer cabins to condos, and believe 5-star ratings pale in comparison to the 5 million stars in the night sky. Glacier walks and mountain hikes, scenic cruises and epic road trips, Jasper is the largest park in the Canadian Rockies and it’s got the diversity of wildlife, wild views, and adventures to prove it.
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
Through the Lens Cruise at Maligne Lake

Maligne Lake, Improvement District No. 12, AB T0E, Canada
It takes patience and good fortune to create a unique image in a place considered Canada’s second-most-photographed landscape. The Through the Lens Cruise on Maligne Lake gives amateur and professional shutterbugs such an opportunity. While...
Wilcox Pass

Icefields Pkwy, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Even after being chased off by strong winds and an incoming storm, Wilcox Pass is currently holding the title of my favorite day hike in the Canadian Rockies. Beginning just north of the Banff National Park border, this eight kilometer trail...
Angel Glacier

Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
The jewel of Jasper National Forest, Angel Glacier is a remnant of a retreating glacier on Mount Edith Cavell's north face. (The glacier's name is a reference to its white "wings" of ice.) Venture to the bottom and you'll find a small,...
Maligne Adventures

632 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Slide into your warmest winter boots, strap on a pair of ice cleats, and bundle on an extra layer before descending into the Maligne Canyon for a unique Jasper experience. Curving rock walls create the perfect labyrinth to explore the depths of...
Marmot Basin

1 Marmot Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
As the only ski area in Jasper National Park, Ski Marmot Basin is surrounded by pristine wilderness. And the mountain, with plenty of above-treeline skiing, offers stunning panoramic views of the surrounding Canadian Rockies from the top of every...
Jasper Dark Sky Preserve

Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
The sky above Jasper National Park comes alive at night. Celebrated as a Dark Sky Preserve, the national park is one of the best places in the world to stargaze. Light pollution is that orange hue often seen above cities, which is caused by the...
Icefields Parkway

AB-93, Alberta, Canada
The Icefield Parkway isn’t just a highway linking Lake Louise and Jasper, Alberta. It’s a 230-km road trip through the Canadian Rockies, past a series of emerald-green alpine lakes fed by nearby glaciers. The entire route connects Jasper and Banff...
Jasper Brewing Company

624 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 2005, the Jasper Brewing Company was the first brewpub within a Canadian national park. It is now a local’s staple hangout. Seven different beers—like the Rockhopper IPA and Honey Bear Ale—are brewed on location, so make sure to order a...
Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre

AB-93, Jasper, AB T1L 1J3, Canada
Jasper National Park’s newest attraction, the Glacier Skywalk, opened earlier this year as part of several features at the Glacier Discovery Center. After parking at the center, take a quick bus ride to the Skywalk. A free audio tour introduces...
Skyline Trail

606 Patricia St, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Stretching a formidable 27 miles, Jasper's Skyline Trail is a challenge for all but the most seasoned hikers. The journey is worth undertaking—nearly two-thirds of the route is above the tree line, which means you'll enjoy stunning panoramic...
Jasper National Park

Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
When the 2015 Tour of Alberta passed through Jasper, it showed the world what many locals already knew: Jasper National Park is one of Canada's best cycling destinations and likely the most underrated. Parks Canada is buying into cycling in a big...
Jasper Curry Place

Jasper, AB T0E, Canada
Jasper National Park recently received a solid boost to its tastebuds when Jasper Curry Place opened its doors. It's the first indian-inspired restaurant in Jasper and its been a booming success it opened its doors in June 2015. The lunch menu is...
Best Western Jasper Inn & Suites

98 Geikie St, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Ask a local where to stay in Jasper and you'll likely hear more recommendations for the Jasper Inn and Suites than any other property. Thanks to Best Western's recent reinvention, which puts the chain among industry leaders for cleanliness and...
Tonquin Valley Adventures

Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
An overnight stay at Tonquin Valley Adventures' lodge is perhaps the best way to experience the wilderness of the Canadian Rockies. (It's a well-earned one, too: The lodge lies almost 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, from the nearest road!) To...
