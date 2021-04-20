Jasper Dark Sky Preserve

Get Close to Nature with a Winter Safari

The coyote turned and stared right at me. I looked into its eyes, luckily from the safety of our vehicle. We had our moment of acknowledging each other and then he turned and kept walking along his path as I tried my best to take photographs with my zoom lens. But honestly I didn’t really need my zoom lens to capture a nice close up of the coyote - or the herd of elk that the coyote led us to. In fact, it was possible to get rather close to the wildlife and nature of Jasper National Park. During my short time in Jasper for the 25th Jasper in January Festival I was able to get up close to nature in many ways. The coyote and elk sightings came when I took a winter wildlife safari as a way to really get out and see the park since I didn’t have a car to get around myself. The winter safari wasn’t simply about the wildlife, but also the park landscapes and diversity. The winter wildlife safari is conducted in a van and a great way for you to see all around Jasper National Park if you arrived on train or don't have a car.