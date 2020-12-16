Beyond Rome: A Journey through the South

Judy Perl of Judy Perl Travel lives in New York, but Italy could be described as a second home, and it’s a destination where she has sent countless clients. Her itineraries span the country, but we asked her to look south with a trip that starts in Rome before heading to always popular Positano, as well as Puglia on the Adriatic. Along the ways are stops at some of Italy’s most famous hotels, all members of The Leading Hotels of the World. Contact Judy for details or to arrange a custom trip.