Beyond Rome: A Journey through the South

Sponsored by The Leading Hotels of the World
Judy Perl of Judy Perl Travel lives in New York, but Italy could be described as a second home, and it’s a destination where she has sent countless clients. Her itineraries span the country, but we asked her to look south with a trip that starts in Rome before heading to always popular Positano, as well as Puglia on the Adriatic. Along the ways are stops at some of Italy’s most famous hotels, all members of The Leading Hotels of the World. Contact Judy for details or to arrange a custom trip.
Museo del Territorio

The “heel” of Italy’s “boot” comprises the region of Puglia, a stunning stretch where whitewashed towns are interspersed by ancient orchards and olive groves, and the history on display dates as far back as the Greek Empire. Among the unique...
Borgo Egnazia

Strada Comunale Egnazia, 72015 Savelletri, Fasano BR, Italy
Judy reports that the Puglia Coast is an increasingly popular destination in Italy for her clients, one that surprises even travelers who know the country well. The ancient archeological city in Egnazia makes for an exceptional place to explore...
Blue Grotto

A ferry ride across the Gulf of Naples will take you from Positano to the idyllic island of Capri which has beguiled visitors for millennia. The Roman Emperor Augustus made the island his vacation home, while his successor Tiberius decided to live...
Le Sirenuse

From Rome, head south along the coast to one of Italy’s most celebrated destination: the coastal town of Positano. You can take a day to hike into the coastal hills via a stone stairway to Montepertuso, which literally means “hole in the mountain....
Spanish Steps

Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Oftencalled the Spanish Steps, Rome's famous scalinata (monumental staircase) is the centerpiece of Piazza di Spagna. Built in the early 1700s, the steps connect the piazza (now a busy shopping area) with the Trinità dei Monti church on the hill...
