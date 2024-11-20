Want to Throw Coins Into the Trevi Fountain? Wishful Thinking

If you’re planning on visiting Rome in the near future, you won’t be elbowing your way through the crowds to toss a coin directly into Trevi Fountain to make a wish. The iconic landmark is currently undergoing an intense restoration, which has turned off the spigots and surrounded the fountain with scaffolding and elevated walkways. The City of Rome’s interesting solution? From now through the end December, you can walk up to Trevi’s larger-than-life statues and toss your coins in a temporary bathtub-like pool in front of them.

In an effort to avoid the disappointment of seeing a drained and scaffolding-surrounded fountain, the city of Rome has installed a narrow catwalk that brings visitors closer to Oceanus, Trevi’s famous central water god, and more of the baroque masterpiece.

“The perspective is truly spectacular,” said Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri at the walkway’s inauguration on November 9. The walkway definitely provides an inimitable experience. The elevated catwalk traverses across the piazza’s terraced steps and looms approximately 10 feet above the fountain basin, bringing visitors within a few feet of the central figure grouping—a positioning that will most likely never be repeated.

As for your pocketful of coins, throwing them in the fountain is off limits at the moment—violators will receive a 50-euro fine. However, the city has set up a small rectangular basin in the piazza and within the confines of the catwalk so that you can still make the toss. On its first weekend open, the pool collected approximately 4,600 euros, and some more in foreign currency. All funds are donated to Caritas Rome, the Eternal City arm of the Catholic relief organization.

This small basin is the only option right now for visitors who still want to throw a coin into . . . something. Photo by Erica Firpo

A decade has passed since Trevi’s last deep clean, an 18-month restoration that shut down the fountain and obstructed views. Visitors peered at Nicola Salvi’s monumental fountain through viewing windows and across a plexiglass bridge that eventually doubled as a stage for fashion label Fendi’s 90th anniversary show in 2016. Since that overhaul, the fountain has seen more and more degradation, both man-made and natural. With the upcoming Jubilee, a year-long Catholic celebration expected to double the number of visitors to Rome in 2025, a fresh glow-up was inevitable.

Restoration work is expected to last into December, ideally finishing in time for the Christmas holidays (which traditionally kick off on December 8) or the December 24 inauguration of the Jubilee festivities. A note at the site indicates that work should be completed no later than December 31.

“Jubilee years involve growing pains. Ever since 1300, the first Jubilee year, the City has undergone great transformations every time pilgrims were expected,” says Liz Lev, art historian and Vatican expert. “This year, as the Trevi Fountain is restored ... pilgrims and tourists can experience this incredible up-close view that the long-suffering pilgrims never got to see. Go early, for the peace and quiet, and go often, as I will, to enjoy this unique view of this amazing fountain.”

One positive outcome of the current Trevi Fountain restoration: Visitors will get a unique closeup vantage for viewing the iconic statues that they may never have again. Photo by Pedro Pascual/Shutterstock

What to know about visiting the Trevi Fountain right now

No matter what time of day, anyone can walk around Piazza di Trevi, but there are visiting hours specifically for the fountain. Entrance to the Trevi walkway is from 9 am. to 9 p.m. (with the last entry at 8:30 p.m.), except Mondays and Fridays, when entrance is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The catwalk can accommodate up to 130 people at a time; it is managed by a designated team of 5 people, who manage traffic and decorum. In its first week, visitors were waiting in line for up to 45 minutes.

The possibility of a Trevi ticket requirement

The current construction work isn’t the final hurdle for Trevi Fountain fans. There’s also the possibility of a proposed entry ticket that the city has been floating to create a more visitor-friendly and manageable traffic flow. The walkway “is a practical decision to ensure a better view of the fountain. Then we’ll assess what to do next,” Gualtieri explained.

In September, Gualtieri announced a Trevi ticket option that could potentially charge nonresidents 2 euros for a reserved 30-minute slot to visit the fountain. The plan includes dividing the area between a general open piazza and a reservation-only zone for closeup access. The system aims to reduce crowding, waste, and wear and tear on the fountain, especially with visitor numbers expected to surge during the 2025 Jubilee.