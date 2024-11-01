The 4 Most Exciting New Hotels in Rome

Rome’s hotel scene is having a renaissance, and as a hotel-obsessed travel writer living in Rome, I’ve been keeping tabs on them all. At Anantara Palazzo Naiadi, I’ve sipped on a spritz while watching the sun set over the Fountain of the Naiads in Piazza della Repubblica. During my staycation at the Bulgari Hotel Roma, my bathroom featured bespoke mosaics and a marble bathtub. On one occasion at the Rome Edition, I dined on tagliolini with Mazara red shrimp and a bisque by Paola Colucci, the chef behind cult favorite restaurant Pianostrada, in a green courtyard garden. Hotels are now where I go for wellness: I particularly like the Six Senses Rome’s spa, inspired by ancient Roman baths.

High-profile openings and renovations are set to continue in the Eternal City over the next couple of years, with Rosewood, Corinthia, Nobu, and Baccarat hotels coming to Via Veneto, Thompson’s first Italian outpost set to debut near Piazza Venezia, and not one but two properties by Four Seasons, one of which will be near the Vatican—an area lacking in five-star stays. In early 2025, the historic Grand Hotel Minerva behind the Pantheon will be reborn as the Orient Express La Minerva, the first hotel in the new Orient Express brand by Accor, which will also launch the Orient Express Dolce Vita train.

Rome’s luxury hotel scene has never been this exciting, according to Zoe Shapiro, founder and CEO of Stellavision Travel, a boutique feminist travel company that organizes size-inclusive trips to Italy and helps private clients plan their dream trips. “Take last year’s Bulgari opening; the jaw-dropping spa atmosphere and the quality of services have led several of my clients to remark it was the best treatment of their lives.”

While global hospitality brands are investing big time in Rome’s luxury hotel scene, I’m glad to see smaller independent and boutique hotels opening around the city, too. There’s Romeo Rome, for one—a futuristic fantasy designed by the late Zaha Hadid’s studio, slated to open by the end of 2024—and Brach Roma by the French hospitality group Evok. In the meantime, if you’re headed to Rome soon, these four independent hotels should be on your radar. All offer a unique angle, be it design, history, or a less-visited neighborhood.

Casa Monti

A guest room at Casa Monti in Rome Courtesy of Casa Monti

Perfect for: Artsy, bohemian types who want to stay far from the crowds

Artsy, bohemian types who want to stay far from the crowds From: $350

$350 Book Now

Drawing inspiration from the neighborhood’s artsy ethos, Casa Monti features a maximalist design by Paris-based designer Laura Gonzalez. Whimsical touches abound, from the illustrated wallpaper depicting emperors, toga-clad ladies, and the mythical she-wolf in the hallways to the bespoke textiles printed with birds and floral motifs that appear on the headboards and curtains in rooms like my junior suite.

My husband was grateful for the Nespresso machine, while I appreciated the hand-painted espresso cups. The rooftop bar is an intimate spot where you can start the evening with a creative cocktail (I’m partial to La Nonna, a refreshing combination of gin, apricot jam, almond liqueur, Stillabunt Magic Velvet, lemon, and soda) before heading downstairs or out to one of the trattorias in this charming neighborhood for dinner. The hotel is home to the first spa in Rome by Susanne Kaufmann, a German brand known for natural skincare and a holistic philosophy.

Hotel D’Inghilterra

A suite at the Hotel d’Inghilterra in Rome Courtesy of Hotel d’Inghilterra

Perfect for: Traditionalists who want to feel immersed in the city’s history

Traditionalists who want to feel immersed in the city’s history From: $1,195

$1,195 Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)

SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World) Book Now

One of the biggest openings of the year is a reinvented grande dame. The Hotel d’Inghilterra has been one of the preferred hotels of illustrious travelers since the era of the Grand Tour, and locals accustomed to dining at the restaurant and sipping on cocktails at the bar are especially pleased to see its return. Housed in a 16th-century noble palazzo near the Spanish Steps, it has hosted John Keats, Henry James, Ernest Hemingway, and Elizabeth Taylor, among other famous guests.

Now a member of Starhotels, the brand behind the Helvetia & Bristol Hotel in Florence and the Grand Hotel Continental in Siena (both of which are on our list of the best hotels and resorts in Tuscany), the hotel just emerged from a multiphase renovation that upgraded its rooms and suites, the common areas—including the Cafè Romano and English-style bar—and the facade while retaining the hotel’s historic character. A new spa and rooftop terrace are coming soon.

Palazzo Roma

A guest room at Palazzo Roma Courtesy of Palazzo Roma

Perfect for: Boutique hotel obsessives who appreciate idiosyncratic style

Boutique hotel obsessives who appreciate idiosyncratic style From: $587

$587 Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book Now

The intimate Palazzo Roma is part of the Shedir Collection, which is behind Hotel Maalot and Hotel Vilòn, featured on Afar’s list of the best hotels in Rome. With just 39 rooms, it’s like an intimate jewel box on the city’s busiest thoroughfare, Via del Corso. The transformation of this 16th-century palazzo into a five-star hotel involved the restoration of original frescoes in the restaurant, where you can feast on seasonal specialties under dazzling chandeliers. Request one of the rooms on the piano nobile, which have impressively high ceilings, bespoke furniture, and marble bathrooms.

Palazzo Talìa

A guest room at Palazzo Talìa in Rome Courtesy of Palazzo Talìa

Perfect for: Design obsessives who want to feel as if they’ve stepped into a film

Design obsessives who want to feel as if they’ve stepped into a film From: $760

$760 Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)

SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World) Book Now

In his work, award-winning Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love; Call Me By Your Name) is famous for his lavish visuals and atmospheric sets that are just as important as the plot. He’s less known for his interior design practice, studiolucaguadagnino, which recently unveiled its first hotel project. Palazzo Talìa is housed in the 16th-century Collegio Nazareno, a school that educated Roman nobles and actors, near the Trevi Fountain.

The public spaces feature bold colors and graphic carpets, bespoke furniture by Italian artisans, and contemporary art that dialogues with the original ceiling frescoes and marble busts. The restaurant, Tramae, is a garden oasis and emphasizes fresh southern Italian cuisine (think lemon risotto and eggplant parmigiana). Shapiro calls it “one of the most exceptional new interiors in Italy.”