Best Cheap Eats and Quick Bites in D.C.
Collected by Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
DC folks seem to be in a rush all the time, but there's no excuse to skip a meal. Also, with so many big-name chefs opening up exciting, premium restaurants, it can be tough to find cheap bargain eats. Luckily, there are eateries with deli offerings, pizza, burgers, and even lobster takeout that can help save locals and visitors time and money.
Save Place
1036 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
RedRocks is a small eatery in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, D.C. It’s located just a couple blocks off the main commercial area hugging 14th Street. While there are plenty of chain restaurants peppering 14th Street, it’s worth...
Save Place
1426 H St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Want a place to grab a great, I mean really great, sandwich instead of a hotdog from a food truck? Then look no further than WTF. The acronym stands for Woodward Takeout Food, not that other phrase you most likely had in mind, you naughty person....
Save Place
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
Save Place
2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
When the red-meat craving hits, there’s one place that satisfies the need for a juicy fix: Burger Tap and Shake, otherwise simply known as BTS. BTS offers a great selection of burgers made from locally sourced beef that is freshly ground on...
Save Place
305 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
If you’re looking a place for wood-fired pizza topped with seasonal, artisanal ingredients, then We, The Pizza is not the spot for you. On the other hand, if you want a place to go to for a quick lunch of thick crust pizza, topped with simple,...
Save Place
1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
DGS Delicatessen opened around the time I travelled to Israel. After two weeks of eating real Jewish food, I was curious to find out how DGS would compare, especially since it’s just about the only Jewish deli in downtown D.C. I am happy to say...
Save Place
1400 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Okay, let me start by saying that I am not trying to ignite a war with fans of In-N-Out Burger or Shake Shack. But, if you come to D.C., Five Guys is your place for burgers—we don’t go in/out or shake a shack for our bite! Yes, the burger patties...
Save Place
2453 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
I’m both an early bird and a night owl. So in a town with few 24-hour joints, where is a starving girl to go when she needs to eat and the chickens are barely awake and the owls are yet to sleep? Why, the Diner, of course! I was ecstatic...
Save Place
2721, 1665 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
The Bean Counter is a locally owned café in the heart of Georgetown. This small, cozy eatery with chartreuse walls is a neighborhood favorite. Stop by for a quick breakfast or come for lunch, when you'll find a nice selection of soups, salads, and...
Save Place
746 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
I don’t get down to the Penn Quarter/Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. very often, but the last couple times I’ve been, it’s been well past my regular dinner hour and I was hungry! Being of Chinese descent, I am ordinarily very picky...
Save Place
429 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
It's best to follow these lunches on wheels on Twitter, but usually you'll find them lined up near the L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station in southwest D.C., McPherson Square, Franklin Park, and Farragut Square all in northwest D.C. Popular ones include...
Save Place
210 2nd St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Le Bon Café is a teeny neighborhood cafe located in the shadow of the Capitol and surrounding landmarks like the Library of Congress and the Supreme Court. The café’s menu is short—pastries and breakfast sandwiches in the morning, and soups,...
Save Place
809 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Since 1990, this H Street Corridor seafood shack has served some of the best and freshest fried fish sandwiches in the District. While a standard sandwich holds four filets of whiting, serious eaters go for the "Jumbo" - six pieces of whiting,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25