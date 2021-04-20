Where are you going?
RedRocks Firebrick Pizzeria

1036 Park Road Northwest
Website
| +1 202-506-1402
Casual Italian Dining in a Friendly Neigborhood Setting Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Sun, Tue - Thur 11am - 11pm
Mon 4pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

RedRocks is a small eatery in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, D.C. It’s located just a couple blocks off the main commercial area hugging 14th Street. While there are plenty of chain restaurants peppering 14th Street, it’s worth straying a couple blocks to come to RedRocks.

This is a neighborhood bistro that's all about casual dining—perfect for unwinding from a day of sightseeing or shopping along 14th. Neither the atmosphere nor the food is pretentious. I come for the wood-fired pizza, and nothing satisfies me more than their Neapolitan pizza topped with house-cured sausage and pepperoni. You can come here with friends and just hang out to eat and drink and have a good. Sometimes simple pleasures are the best!

Metro stop: Columbia Heights

By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
