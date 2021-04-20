Where are you going?
We, The Pizza

305 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Website
| +1 202-544-4008
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

If you’re looking a place for wood-fired pizza topped with seasonal, artisanal ingredients, then We, The Pizza is not the spot for you. On the other hand, if you want a place to go to for a quick lunch of thick crust pizza, topped with simple, classic Italian American ingredients, then come here. The pizza crust is well made—chewy and slightly salty. Toppings are straightforward. I would recommend going with a simple pizza – sausage and peppers is a good introduction. If you’re not in the mood for a pizza, go for a sandwich—solid and flavorful. Wash it down with one of the housemade sodas; sarsaparilla is my favorite.

After you place your order, you’ll be handed a pager. While you wait, you can watch the pizza makers work their magic.

WE, THE PIZZA is the latest addition to celebrity chef, Spike Mendelsohn and his family’s roster of restaurants and the family touch shows up both in the food and in the décor. There’s counter and stools downstairs but head on upstairs where there’s a larger dining room and more comfortable banquette style seating.

Metro stop: Eastern Market
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
