Best Breakfasts in Paris
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From masterfully toasted baguette and jam and buttery croissants that flake to perfection, to hearty omelets and freshly squeezed juices, breakfast in Paris is an indulgent affair. Head to these spots to start the day off right.
42 Rue Jacob, 75006 Paris, France
The last time Paris ran out of bread, there was a revolution. Now the price of baguettes and the days bakeries close are monitored to ensure affordable, fresh bread is available in every neighborhood every day of the week. Pôilane is popular for...
172 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris, France
Go for the scene, not the food, and enjoy the Art Deco décor and great people-watching at this buzzy Left Bank landmark. Despite a limited menu and steep prices, the place is packed day and night. Order a chocolat chaud and sit on the...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
If you're not one who enjoys a good wait for an amazing meal, arrive before the doors open at 10AM for the Sunday Brunch. The coffee has been described as both the best and most expensive in Paris. The seasonal menu is the star at this place and...
278 Avenue Daumesnil, 75012 Paris, France
Raspberry tart and apple croissant...worth a trip to outer Paris to satisfy your Parisian pastry dreams! Wish I had visited every day so I could have tried all the offerings. Delicious!
18 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Belgian native Alain Coumont has built a bread empire all over the world. His communal tables and organic leanings makes his restaurants and his food exceptional. While staying in Paris I visited his Saint-Honoré location several times to enjoy a...
1 Rue de Navarin, 75009 Paris, France
The torrent of Anglo eateries that have popped up across Paris in recent years can largely be attributed to the searing success of Rose Bakery. I had my doubts years ago when I first heard about the internationally-staffed organic canteen - how...
Rue Intérieure, 75008 Paris, France
For Michelin-starred chef Eric Frechon, opening a 110-seat restaurant in the heart of Paris's busiest train station (Gare St.-Lazare) was effectively a way to reconnect with his democratic, bistro past. The Bristol Hotel chef is an avowed...
With the opening of this salon-de-thé meets pâtisserie in August, the left bank got a lot more interesting. Graduates of Ferrandi cooking school, Charlotte Siles and Guillaume Gil sought to create a contemporary environment where gourmands of...
32 Rue Cler, 75007 Paris, France
Cafe L'Eclair is everything you expect when you think of the perfect French cafe: delicious cafe au lait, croissants and tartine and a bonus, this cafe turns into a cocktail bar after dark. Another benefit of this lovely cafe is its location on...
6 Rue du Forez, 75003 Paris, France
After ‘sans gluten’ found a place in the Parisian lexicon last year thanks to Helmut Newcake and more recently Noglu, vegan is the next buzzword to be embraced by locals in Paris. I still remember when dining out in the city was a daunting...
51 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris, France
While the rum-soaked baba au rhum cake originated at Stohrer pâtisserie and is a classic, it’s the éclair au chocolat and the seasonal flavors (this winter’s include both salted caramel and chestnut cream) that deserve special attention. So do the...
