15 Hotels That Give Back
Collected by Afar Magazine
Travel can change the world, especially when we make smart choices. These hotels embrace responsible tourism by giving back to the local community and preserving and protecting the environment. Some even let guests lend a hand.
Race Course, Oracabessa, Jamaica
Goldeneye, to be clear, is not an easy place to leave. The land—the former home of Ian Fleming, where he wrote each of the 14 James Bond thrillers that would cement his place in literary and cinematic history—sits next to the tiny...
600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
When your hotel offers a third-generation German goldsmith just steps from your room, you can be confident you will enjoy a comfortable stay. From the 400-thread-count Frette linens to the L’Occitane spa and the mini bar stocked with...
Quinta Vale de Abrão, 5100-758 Samodães,Lamego, Portugal
Six Senses is known for top-tier, sustainability-focused resorts in far-flung locales like the Maldives but, in 2015, the Bangkok-based hospitality brand opened its first European resort in Portugal’s wine-producing Douro Valley. Housed in a...
Makunufushi, South Malé Atoll 20109, Maldives
Each of the Como resort’s 33 over-water bungalows has a private terrace that lets guests jump straight into the lagoon and snorkel amidst colorful fish and coral. Some of the larger suites are built in the shape of dhoni boats, the...
62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
The sweet smell of plumeria floats on gentle trade winds into each guest room at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. When entering the room, you may be surprised that floor-to-ceiling picture windows and a beautiful private lanai (patio) beckon you to step...
Tongabezi co-founder Ben Parker is one of Zambia’s sustainable-travel pioneers. When he built this lodge on the Zambezi River in 1990, luxury bush lodging didn’t exist yet, but he nailed a perfect balance of ecosensitivity (wood decks in...
Kasbah du Toubkal، إمليل 42152, Morocco
Set high in the mountains, a 90-minute drive from bustling Marrakech, Kasbah du Toubkal gives visitors a unique taste of traditional Berber life. British owners Mike and Chris McHugo run the Kasbah in partnership with the local Imlil village...
Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Founded by a surfer in search of the perfect wave, Nihiwatu is a model of sustainable luxury. The resort’s remote location on the jungle-edged coast of Sumba Island lures travelers looking for true escape and the hedonistic pleasures of...
andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, 3936, South Africa
The landscape surrounding Phinda Private Game Reserve is totally different from what you’ll experience in Kruger, Madikwe, or the Kalahari. Here, moisture from the Indian Ocean breathes life into gently rolling hills; flat, grassy wetlands...
This ecohotel’s community-staffed marine turtle sanctuary allows guests to help collect eggs and return baby turtles to the ocean. From $410, all-inclusive. This appeared in the Nov/Dec 2015 issue.
Koh Ouen Private Island, Koh Rong Archipelago, Near Sihanoukville, Cambodia
A mojito-making station, sunken bathtubs, and a private chef are just three of the perks on offer at Song Saa’s Royal Villa in Koh Rong, Cambodia. The two-bedroom overwater bungalow is located on the resort’s private island, where...
Ctra. Caimari-Mancor, 07313 Selva, Illes Balears, Spain
One of Mallorca’s oldest converted fincas (rural farmhouse estates), Es Castell epitomizes the eco-conscious boutique hotels that are subverting the island’s conventional tourist image. From $175. C/Binibona s/n, 34/971-875-154 This appeared in...
