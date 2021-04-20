Where are you going?
Cocoa Island by COMO, Maldives

Makunufushi, South Malé Atoll 20109, Maldives
| +960 664-1818
Each of the Como resort’s 33 over-water bungalows has a private terrace that lets guests jump straight into the lagoon and snorkel amidst colorful fish and coral. Some of the larger suites are built in the shape of dhoni boats, the traditional wooden vessels used by local anglers. Cocoa Island is home to some of the best diving in the Indian Ocean, with at least 25 sites near the resort, including a shipwreck. Como recently launched its Coral Propagation Program, which allows guests to help protect and regrow the 1,000-plus species found around the resort by planting a coral frame. 
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

Rhiannon Taylor
AFAR Ambassador
over 5 years ago

Isolated Bliss

Cocoa Island in the Maldives is a tiny spit of paradise. Perfect for a pair of lovers, the sand is squeaky white and the water is azure blue. With only a few bungalows on the island, it's a very quiet and tranquil place. There's a great house reef and fabulous food.

