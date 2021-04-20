Finca Es Castell
Carretera Caimari-Mancor
| +34 971 87 51 54
Photo by Francesco Lastrucci
Es Castell: Eco-Conscious Farmhouse Lodging in MallorcaOne of Mallorca’s oldest converted fincas (rural farmhouse estates), Es Castell epitomizes the eco-conscious boutique hotels that are subverting the island’s conventional tourist image. From $175. C/Binibona s/n, 34/971-875-154
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
