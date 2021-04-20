Where are you going?
Finca Es Castell

Carretera Caimari-Mancor
Website
| +34 971 87 51 54
Es Castell: Eco-Conscious Farmhouse Lodging in Mallorca Selva Spain

Es Castell: Eco-Conscious Farmhouse Lodging in Mallorca

One of Mallorca’s oldest converted fincas (rural farmhouse estates), Es Castell epitomizes the eco-conscious boutique hotels that are subverting the island’s conventional tourist image. From $175. C/Binibona s/n, 34/971-875-154

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

