Finca Es Castell

Es Castell: Eco-Conscious Farmhouse Lodging in Mallorca

One of Mallorca’s oldest converted fincas (rural farmhouse estates), Es Castell epitomizes the eco-conscious boutique hotels that are subverting the island’s conventional tourist image. From $175. C/Binibona s/n, 34/971-875-154This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here